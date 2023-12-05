The armed attack in Paris last Saturday, in which a 26-year-old man stabbed and killed a German tourist near the Eiffel Tower, has reopened the discussion around the most appropriate ways in which authorities should handle people close to Islamic extremism who have a history of psychiatric problems. The attacker, Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, was in fact known to the police: he had shown signs of radicalization and had been subjected to psychiatric treatment, which was then interrupted following an overall positive assessment of his situation. However, on Monday the French Interior Minister, Gèrald Darmanin, admitted that the assessment made by the doctors was evidently wrong: “There was a failure in the psychiatric checks” on the suspect.

In 2016 Rajabpour-Miyandoab was sentenced to five years in prison for planning an attack in the La Défense district of Paris, and then released from prison in 2020 with a one-year suspended sentence. He has never been diagnosed with psychosis, but according to an anonymous source quoted by the French newspaper Le Monde he has had at least one worrying episode: in 2019 he told a prison guard that he heard the voices of the terrorists responsible for the Bataclan attack in his head, and that he wanted to kill his parents. The attack on the Bataclan concert hall was one of several terrorist attacks carried out almost simultaneously in different areas of Paris on 13 November 2015, in which 130 people and seven attackers were killed. The attacks were later claimed by the Islamic State (ISIS).

– Read also: The terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015

After he was released from prison in 2020, a judge decided that Rajabpour-Miyandoab would have to undergo psychiatric treatment for three years. Initially the prescription was respected, and the man made 35 regular visits to his psychiatrist. With the doctor’s consent, the treatment was suspended in March 2022, but psychiatric monitoring was maintained without hospitalization, which ended in April 2023. At that point a new medical evaluation concluded that it was not necessary to continue the treatment.

A few months later, in October 2023, Rajabpour-Miyandoab’s mother informed authorities that her son was isolating himself and appeared to be relapsing. According to the doctors, however, there were no conditions for any forced hospitalization, given that the subject did not appear to represent a threat to public order. Hospitalization could have been requested by the prefect, with the approval of two doctors, or by a “third party”: the authorities had proposed this option to Rajabpour-Miyandoab’s mother, which however she had refused “out of fear”. The attack near the Eiffel Tower on December 2 happened a few weeks later.

Rajabpour-Miyandoab also showed clear signs of Islamic radicalization. According to Darmanin, before attacking the man shouted “Allahu Akbar”, an expression which literally means “God is the greatest” but which for years in the West has been associated with Islamist terrorist attacks. He told the police who arrested him that he can no longer “see Muslims dying”, especially in Gaza, and that France is “accomplice” to Israel. On Sunday evening the national anti-terrorism prosecutor, Jean-François Ricard, said that before the attack the man had published a video in Arabic on social media in which he declared his support for the Islamic State (ISIS).

Darmanin said on Monday that Saturday’s attack was “a case of Islamic radicalization, that’s undeniable, and of mental disorders. The truth is that there are many cases like this.” According to the Ministry of the Interior, approximately 20 percent of the subjects known to the French authorities who deal with the prevention of radicalization have psychological or psychiatric problems. These are particularly delicate situations, in which even a depressive episode that would not normally be considered worrying could lead to a violent act.

Darmanin explained that the government is exploring new ways to manage similar situations: one option could be to allow prefects to issue an administrative injunction (in addition to the judicial one, already foreseen) to prescribe psychiatric treatments. In this case the prefect could ask a person considered close to Islamic extremism, and in a situation of particular psychological fragility, to consult a doctor. In case of refusal, the prefect could also order the start of a treatment course. According to some psychiatry experts, however, prefects do not necessarily have the necessary skills to prescribe psychiatric treatments.

Saturday’s attack also brought attention to the security measures to be taken in view of the next Olympics, scheduled to be held in Paris in the summer of 2024: the opening parade, a huge event that is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of people , is expected to take place along the Seine, not far from where the attack was carried out. The Minister of Sports, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, said that the country is able to guarantee safety and that at the moment there are no plans to move the parade: «There is not a plan B, but a plan A in which they can some changes may be made.”