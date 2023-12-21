Newsweek magazine said that researchers from the University of San Francisco de Quito in Ecuador documented spiders found on trees in the wilderness in the west of the country.

According to the study, which was published in the scientific journal ZooKeys, a new species of tarantula was identified in late February of this year, in the foothills of the Cordillera Occidental mountains, one of the two main mountain ranges in the Andes.

“Although this new species, called Psalmopoeus chronoarachne, was discovered recently, available evidence indicates that it is seriously threatened with extinction due to human activities in the region, such as mining and agriculture,” Newsweek reported.

The scientific name of this species is based on the Greek words meaning “time” and “spider.”

As for the other type of tarantula, it was found in the northern Cordillera Occidental at an altitude of about 3,000 feet (914 meters), and researchers named this type “Psalmopoeus satanas.”

The source explained: “He was given this name because he showed defensive behavior (escaping quickly) the moment he was found.”

Tarantulas are a variety of large, often hairy spiders, found primarily in warm regions around the world.

To date, more than a thousand species of tarantula have been identified.