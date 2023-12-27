Paramount+ is preparing a new audiovisual version of Washington Irving's classic 19th century story.

Fans of fantastic horror have many stories to remember thanks to the enormous number of stories that have proliferated for centuries in popular culture. Film and television have helped make many of them known to the entire world, and a good example of this is Sleepy Hollow.

For many, probably the best-known version is Tim Burton's 1999 film, starring Johnny Depp and Christina Riccibut Sleepy Hollow has been receiving adaptations since the late 19th century, including the famous 1949 Disney film or the 2013 Fox series.

Since the Fox project had its problems, Paramount+ will be in charge of carrying out the next approach to the story of Washington Irvingand it will be done by the director of Living Graveyard: The Origins, the prequel to Animal Graveyard, Lindsey Anderson Beer.

The project was announced in 2022 and, since then, not much has been known about it, but Lindsey Anderson Beer has offered some details of what we can expect from this Sleepy Hollow reboot in series format.

A faithful adaptation of the original story

Although he declares himself enthusiastic about movie by Tim Burton, a film that won an Oscar for Best Art Direction, Lindsey Anderson Beer admits that she has a predilection for Washington Irving's original story.

In an interview with Dread Central, the filmmaker emphasizes her intention to make this new version of Sleepy Hollow as faithful as possible to the story.

“I'm working on a Sleepy Hollow reboot for Paramount. I read the story in school and was definitely obsessed with the Tim Burton movie as well. I want to delve much deeper into the original story, the mythology and the true ghost stories of the Hudson Valley.”

It's unclear what status Paramount+'s Sleepy Hollow reboot is in, but Lindsey Anderson Beer is also involved in other projects like the remake of Lord of the Flieswhere she works as a producer, in addition to associating her name as a screenwriter in films such as Chronicle of the Kingslayer, Short circuit o Bambiamong other.