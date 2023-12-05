We have not yet come out of our astonishment and now we have another related news. You already know that Nintendo has announced a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie by complete surprise.

Zelda movie

It seems that now we have interesting statements about it. They relate to your focus. Director Wes Ball, in charge of the next Legend of Zelda movie, shared his vision in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. He mentioned that he envisions a unique fantasy adventure film, different from The Lord of the Rings, inspired by Miyazaki’s style.

He has expressed his desire to capture the wonder and fantasy that Miyazaki brings to his animated works, which coincides with what many fans have longed for: a Miyazake/Studio Ghibli-style adaptation for Legend of Zelda, although it may not be animated nor will it have direct participation from Studio Ghibli.

(I imagine) this incredible fantasy adventure film that is not like The Lord of the Rings, it is something unique. I’ve always said that I would love to see a live-action Miyazaki. That wonder and fantasy that it brings to things, I would love to see something like that.

Remember that we received the last game in the series this year: you have our analysis of the Tears of the Kingdom game here and our complete guide to this game here.

