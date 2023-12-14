Tomohisa Taguchi has let it be known what he thinks regarding the use that could be given to AI in the anime industry.

Tomohisa Taguchi, director of Bleach: Thousand Year-Blood War, has made some controversial statements about the use of AI in the anime industry.

Join the conversation

The increase in Artificial Intelligence has been overwhelmingsince the use of this type of technology in various sectors is becoming more frequent, since many Internet users resort to it to carry out all types of work or to have different perspectives on specific topics, a detail that has generated diverse reactions and opinions within many franchises worldwide.

The manga/anime industry has not been immune to the use of this type of technology, since the streaming giant, Netflix, announced an anime created by Artificial Intelligence, which has generated all kinds of comments from Internet userssince some have been in favor of the use of AI to create anime and others have been in I totally disagree with this industry turning to AI for content creation.

However, this controversial topic has been revived recently, since, Tomohisa Tagushi, director del anime of Bleach: Thousand Year-Blood War has made some controversial statements about the use of AI within the anime industry, which have caused discomfort to some fans.

Tomohisa Taguchi has made some controversial statements about the use of AI in anime production

As we have mentioned, one of the most controversial topics today has to do with the exponential increase in the use of AI in different segments and franchisessince the use of this type of technology is becoming more frequent, a detail that has caused some concern in many creatives and artists who are afraid of being replaced by Artificial Intelligences when creating content.

In fact, The use of AI in scripts or productions has sparked great controversy for monthssince due to the implementation of this type of technologies within various industries such as cinema, it has provoked several strikes that have questioned the advance of Artificial Intelligence within this specific segment.

However, the anime industry is not exempt from the use of AI to produce content, as recently, Tomohisa Taguchi, director of Bleach:TYBW has addressed this controversial topic, since during the 2023 Annecy Film Festival he let it be known what you think about the implementation of Artificial Intelligence in anime.

Through X, the called user @fullfrontal.moe ha shared the controversial statements of Tomohisa Taguchi regarding the place that AI has within the anime industry.

Directors Tomohisa Taguchi (Akudama Drive, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War) and Keiichi Hara (Crayon Shin-Chan, Colorful) gave a talk about how they approach their work at Annecy Festival this year. Here’s our report:https://t.co/GvQTXYMXMGhttps://t.co/GvQTXYMXMG — fullfrontal.moe (@fufuro_moe) December 9, 2023

Taguchi commented that AI could be a good tool to “replace lazy animators who don't get the job done”an opinion that was shared by Keiichi Hara, director of Crayon Shin-Chan, Colorful, since they both think the same regarding the place that Artificial Intelligence has within the anime industry.

Taguchi's statements have generated a lot of indignation among followerssince recently, the anime industry has been involved in a great controversy, specifically with the mishaps that have supposedly been happening in Study MAPas some of the animators of the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen took to the networks to express their annoyance about the overload of work and calendar problems they have been experiencing.

Despite Taguchi's statements were generalizedthese caused a lot of indignation in the fanswho commented that they were out of line, knowing the big problem that the anime industry has been going through recently.

After these statements from both directors, many opinions have arisen, since Some fans have made it known that there is no place for AI within the anime industrysince this type of technologies still does not have what is necessary to replace human talentwhich is why Taguchi's comments have been very controversial and rejected by followers.

Without a doubt, AI-generated content continues to be a very controversial topic from which the anime industry has not been exempt.so it remains to wait and see if these technologies find a place within anime productions, as commented by Taguchi, who has been highly criticized for these controversial statements.

Join the conversation