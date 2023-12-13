Damiel Leone is finalizing preparations to film the return of Art the Clown to the big screen, with a bigger budget than ever.

It is undeniable that Terrifier 3 is one of the great horror film events scheduled for 2024. While it is true that the saga is not for everyone's stomach, it has earned its place as a gore spectacle thanks to the misdeeds of its main antagonist , Art the Clown.

Although the first film Terrifier It was not an overwhelming success, the profitability of Terrifier 2, which earned more than 15 million dollars with a production budget of 250,000, made the saga take off like a rocket.

It will be in the 2024 Halloween campaign when Terrifier 3 continues the Machiavellian actions of Art the Clown on the big screen, this time with a seven-figure budget and with a change of scenery, since it will be set at Christmas.

But Terrifier 3 has not yet started filming and Damien Leone is in the process of shaping the film. movie and its cast.

Terrifier 3 already has a returning star, in addition to Art

While chatting with Deadline about what to expect from the third Terrifier installment, Damien Leone revealed one of the members of Terrifier 2 that we will see back in the next installment.

“There are a few new main characters introduced in the third, it's too early to announce any in particular. What I think I can say at this point is that Chris Jericho is coming back and he's super excited.

It's going to pick up where it left off in the second part, in the asylum, so we'll see what happens there and what chaos unfolds and how they get out of that situation and what happens next, which is going to be really wild. We had to bring Chris back and see how he becomes a part of that situation.”

Chris Jericho He had a small role at the end of Terrifier 2, but judging by Damien Leone's statements, the third film may give him more screen time.

Terrifier 3 will hit US theaters on October 25, 2024and very shortly after, SelectaVisión will release the film in Spanish theaters.