David Ayer, director of Suicide Squad, wants to return to the time when the public enjoyed movies

Director of suicide squadDavid Ayer, has reflected on how the public perceives the world of entertainment currently.

David Ayer wants you to enjoy the movies

The filmmaker behind 2016's Suicide Squad took to X to share what he thinks about the current film environment. Ayer believes that there are many people who celebrate the failure of films, and who no longer enjoy them.

“I remember an earlier time. A time when the public applauded success. He did not encourage failures. When cinema meant wonder and magic. It was not a means of attack. When movies were enjoyed. There was no reverse engineering in the hope of finding ammunition to attack. I applaud all my colleagues in the industry. I applaud all the people who work in cinema. I celebrate those who have the courage to share a part of themselves with the world.”

Unfortunately, the director is right in what he says about a large part of today's audience. In fact, many people with a certain influence on the internet openly celebrate the failure of some filmsand everything related to a specific company, whether due to political issues, because it is the competition of another company that they support, or simply to generate controversy and transform that into visits.

Strong criticism can be made towards some content that we find deficient, and in the long term this can be good for creatives to improve their work. However, when a project begins to be negatively rated before its release or its political content is scrutinized, it is unlikely that there will be good learning. The most curious thing is that when this type of public complains about all the political burden that Hollywood has introduced in their films, they do exactly the same thing by talking more about this topic than by commenting on the good and bad of the project.

The director of Suicide Squad is not the only one who wants that era to return, there are many of us who hope to enjoy the films as before, and if we criticize a project, let it be because we were not convinced by the proposal, not because it was made by a company (or person) that we hate or just for political issues.