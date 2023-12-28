Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, Godzilla: Minus One is returning to theaters in Japan in January 2024 with a new black and white version of the film.

There is no doubt that one of the most notable film releases of the year is Godzilla: Minus One, the new movie of the iconic kaiju that sweeps movie theaters around the world.

With the script and direction of Takashi Yamazakithe plot of the film takes place in a post-war Japan where its inhabitants will have to deal with another tragedy when Godzilla makes his appearance.

Although the monster imposes itself on the screen, the human race is not short either, where there are several characters so interesting that even the director of the film himself has one of them as his favorite.

The director of Godzilla: Minus One explains why Dr. Noda is his favorite character

In a recent interview for CBR, director and screenwriter Takashi Yamazaki was asked about the cast of characters in Godzilla: Minus One and if he had any favorites among them beyond the kaiju.

Although Yamazaki clarifies that he is very happy with all of them, he does He admits that he has Dr. Noda as his favoritethe scientist who is played in the film by Hidetaka Yoshioka.

Of course, I love my main characters. However, I would say that Dr. Noda, the scientist, is my favorite because brings a lot of humanity to the role. I've worked with Yoshioka on several other projects, and it was great that he had time to play Dr. Noda because he brought so much to the role. I also feel that the Doctor is similar to my personality,” explains the filmmaker.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

“The other character I really like is (Mio Tanaka's Hotta), the captain of the battleship Yukikaze. Overall, he seems like the kind of leader you can trust.

But the first time he encounters Godzilla, he gets really scared and wants to run away, but Dr. Noda reminds him, 'No, you have to hold your ground!' And in the end he comes back! So those are the two characters I like,” adds Yamazaki.

After its theatrical release, Godzilla: Minus One returns to theaters in Japan with a new version that launches on January 12, 2024, although at the moment there is no news of its premiere in Spain. What did you think of the new film in the franchise? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in our comments section.