Final Fantasy VII Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi describes how the game has evolved a lot, and again mentions the fate of Aeris.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth It is for many the most anticipated game of 2024. It comes out on February 29, 2024only on PlayStation 5, and will be a great evolution of Final Fantasy VII Remake in many ways.

Without the words of Naoki Hamaguchidirector Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, who ensures that the change will be noticeable compared to the previous PS4 game, especially in its huge open world.

We already told that yesterday, following an interview in GameInformer, but through another channel, the traditional collective interview that the Japanese media 4Gamer does with prominent Japanese developers, Hamaguchi has once again stressed the importance of this game map .

“FF VIII's vast map, which many fans already know, will now be freely explorable, and we promise it has evolved significantly since the previous game.”

“This game describes the story from the moment they escape from Midgar to the Forgotten City,” Hamaguchi continues, adding that “I hope that many users will be able to see how Aeris's destiny unfolds.”

Aeris' fate remains unknown in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

There has been much speculation about the narrative changes that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will have with respect to the original story. Will they recreate that famous and shocking moment from the original game?

Fans believe they have found clues that yes, the story will happen as written… but Square Enix seems to toy with the idea that there will be surprises, and that is why the director mentions, in his 2024 expectations, that everyone let's see together destiny of aeris in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth…

Recently the creators of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth They alluded to The Witcher 3 as inspiration for the secondaries, which gives us more information about what the length of the game will be. In addition to the changes in the story, exploring the map, which will be full of side missions, will be a great attraction of the game.