What can we expect from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth? Well, the game director has made it clear that a scene will make us “lose our minds” and fans are already speculating.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth arrives on February 29, 2024 on PS5 ready to expand the final madness that we experienced a few years ago with Final Fantasy VII Remake. What new paths will Cloud, Tifa, Aerith and company follow? The fans are waiting impatiently.

Over the last few months, Square Enix and the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth creative team has released numerous details about the game. We already know a lot of information, but the director of this sequel continues doing his thing.

In an interview with Game Informer, Naoki Hamaguchi has generated a lot of noise among the community thanks to some statements that leave many with honey on their lips. The director anticipates an extremely powerful scene within the game.

To begin with, Hamaguchi made it clear the great trust placed in Rebirth, noting that it is the “safest” game he has ever worked on. Although what caused the most fury was the next thing he commented.

A scene from Final Fantasy VII Rebirth that could change everything

Hamaguchi pointed out that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth features a scene that will make players “lose their minds”. The director has played his cards very well because he said nothing else on the subject. Many fans have begun to speculate on the subject.

And there are not a few who have in mind THAT scene that left us all speechless in the original title and that we could get to see in this sequel. During these last few months there have been a lot of comments about this possibility.

In fact, the creative director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth warned that whoever dies in the game will not return… And speaking of a certain character, the new Final Fantasy VII Rebirth trailer could have solved a mystery related to Aerith that has been going on for 3 years without clarifying.

We remember that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth comes to PS5 at the end of February willing to clarify a few issues. If you want to make the wait more enjoyable, do not hesitate to consult the full and exclusive interview with Yoshinori Kitase and Naoki Hamaguchi, responsible for the game.