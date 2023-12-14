Swen Vincke, CEO of Larian Studios and director of Baldur's Gate 3, has shared his full speech from The Game Awards 2023 after winning the award for Best Game of the Year. On Twitter they have not been able to hurry him up.

After the controversy of the times at The Game Awards 2023, the director of Baldur’s Gate 3brand new winner of the GOTY at the event, wanted post your speech on Twitter. Swen Vincke briefly comments on the little time he left for acknowledgments.

In the speeches, the manager thanks the entire development team, remembers his father and the workers who died during the long development of Baldur's Gate 3 and added a nice message about game development as a passion, not a business.

The full speech of the director of Baldur's Bate 3 at The Game Awards 2023

Winning Game of the Year is a huge honor and I first want to thank everyone who voted for us and congratulate all the other nominees. This has been an incredibly competitive year and each of you would have deserved to win this award.

I want to thank Geoff Keighley and the people who put on game awards for creating such a big awards show that attracted widespread attention. While 30 seconds is a bit short, there's nothing like in-game rewards and it's an incredible achievement.

I wore armor at the game awards because BG3 is a game that couldn't exist without our gaming community and I wanted to pay tribute to how important they have been to the development. You have a great community BG3.

Making a game like this only works if you have an incredibly passionate and talented team and in that sense I'm very lucky with Larian Studios, they're some of the best and they did some truly amazing work. Over 2,000 people are credited, and since I can't mention everyone, I want to focus on a group of people who don't always get the credit they deserve.

Team QA, Team Localization, Team Customer Support, Team Operations, Publishing, Team Playtesters and all the other Larian developers, BG3 wouldn't exist without you and you all deserve to be very proud of this.

I want to dedicate this award to the friends and family we lost during development, including Jim, our lead cinematic animator, who passed away last month, and personally to my father, who passed away the week before we launched our Early Access campaign.

You won't be able to do something like BG3 if you don't have the support of the people around you. Personally, I really want to thank 5 special people, a crazy dog ​​and a one-eyed cat for staying with me. A big thank you also to our localization partners.

To our actors: you did great. I hope our paths cross again in the future and that your agents remain as reasonable as ever. I also want to thank @Wizards_DnD and specifically the DnD team for giving us carte blanche.

I am very sorry to hear that many of you were laid off. It is sad to realize that of the people who were in the original meeting room, almost no one is left. I hope you all end well.

There are many more partners I want to thank. We asked a lot of you all, but you fulfilled it and without your efforts BG3 would not be what it is. I want to end with the story of a conversation I had a long time ago with an editor. He told me that, luckily for them, games are driven by idealism. He said it exploitatively but he was right.

Games are a unique art form, as important as books, music or movies. Many developers, myself included, create games because they love to see others interact with their creations in a way that only games can offer.

They don't care much about the money earned, other than it being the fuel they need to create new and better games. It is worth reminding everyone that fuel is nothing more than a means, not a goal. Where and how we travel is what matters and what we remember. Thank you.

A good speech, without a doubt. Don't miss the latest news about the game, as it has recently been announced that a Baldur's Gate 3 achievement on GOG has previewed a novelty that will arrive in the future, and that Divinty players know well.