The first was John Adams and he commented on his election as vice president of the United States in a 1793 letter addressed to his wife Abigail: «The most useless office ever invented by man or conceived by his imagination has been reserved for me. By assuming it, I am nothing. But I could be everything.”

In more than two hundred years of history, things have changed. On January 6, 2021, when Donald Trump’s supporters stormed Congress, the crowd entered Capitol Hill repeating the chant: “Hang Mike Pence.” It was an explicit threat addressed to the vice president who for four years had played an almost irrelevant role in the administration, limiting himself to approving every decision and verbal intemperance of his president. After the 2020 elections, however, Pence decided not to violate the law and ratified Joe Biden’s electoral victory, while Trump denounced alleged fraud without providing evidence. Exercising one of the few limited powers in the Constitution for the vice president turned Pence into a “traitor” to the country, according to Trump-supporting rioters.

The role of vice president is considered among the most thankless and overrated in US politics. The vice president is to all intents and purposes the second position in the government, as well as the person designated to replace the president in the event of death or resignation, but in non-emergency situations his prerogatives and responsibilities are not defined by any law: they simply do not exist. “The job of the vice president takes the form that the president wants it to have, there are no discussions,” said Dan Quayle, vice president of the Republican George HW Bush between 1989 and 1993, who soon accepted the almost total irrelevance attributed to his figure.

The vice president’s only official power is to preside over the Senate, and if necessary vote there to break a tie. For the rest, he supervises any impeachment processes (the procedure established by the American Constitution to remove a sitting president guilty of some serious crimes) and ratifies the results of the electoral colleges during presidential elections: all in all routine tasks, excluding 2020.

The real powers of the vice president are those that the president decides to delegate to him, and in over two centuries of history they have almost always been very few. When Republican President Dwight Eisenhower was asked in 1960 in what situation his deputy Richard Nixon had been crucial, he replied: “If you give me a week, I’ll try to think of something.” Deputies may be excluded from all important meetings. It happened for example to Harry Truman, who in January 1945 became the vice president of the Democrat Franklin Delano Roosevelt, already in his fourth term and in times of war. Truman remained in that role for 82 days, during which he was kept in the dark about virtually everything that happened at the highest levels of government. Then Roosevelt died and he suddenly found himself in charge, largely unprepared to handle the situation: “I felt as if the moon and the stars and all the planets had fallen on my head.” He only discovered then that the United States was preparing the first atomic bomb with the Manhattan Project, led by scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer.

On other occasions, especially in more recent times, the collaboration between the president in office and his deputy has been more assiduous and fruitful. Walter Mondale, vice president of the Democrat Jimmy Carter between 1977 and 1981, was the first to have his own office in the same wing of the White House, to gain access to the highest level meetings and to the same dossiers that the intelligence submitted to the president. At the time, that role of advisor and collaborator was unprecedented for the vice president, but in the following years it would be replicated several times starting from Bill Clinton and Al Gore, between 1992 and 2000.

When he took office in 2008, Barack Obama also attributed broad powers to his deputy, Joe Biden: he was charged with managing relations with Congress, for which Biden could exploit his long parliamentary experience, and he was entrusted with the supervision of very delicate. Among these was the war in Iraq, which began in 2003 when the United States governed by the Republican George W. Bush invaded the country with the aim of removing President Saddam Hussein, accused of being in possession of chemical, biological and perhaps nuclear (which however were never found) and ended in 2011. Biden also followed the Recovery Act, a huge economic support plan that was approved following the great financial crisis triggered by the mortgage collapse at the end of 2006.

The most powerful, discussed and autonomous of the vice presidents, however, was Dick Cheney, deputy of the Republican George W. Bush between 2001 and 2009. Especially during the first term, until 2004, and partly taking advantage of the opportunities granted by Bush’s inexperience , Cheney played a central role in defining the domestic and foreign policy of the United States after 9/11 and the contours of what was defined as the “war on terror”. Cheney created a parallel chain of command and took some important decisions without reporting directly to the president: he was decisive in convincing him of the need to invade Iraq in 2003, in promoting the use of “enhanced interrogation techniques” (those adopted by US intelligence after the attacks of 11 September 2001 on alleged Islamic extremists detained, but now considered torture) and in defining favorable tax policies for the richest. His influence on government action partially diminished in Bush’s second term.

Cheney came to the vice presidency at the end of a long career, and had no personal ambitions related to the presidency. Other politicians instead experienced the vice presidency as a possible intermediate step before then running for president. The number of those who climbed the last step, however, is marginal: out of 49 vice presidents, fifteen became presidents. Eight did so following the death of their predecessor, Gerald Ford, taking over from the resigning Richard Nixon, and only six through elections. Before Joe Biden, the last one was George HW Bush, former deputy of Ronald Reagan, in 1989.

For years, the vice president has been personally indicated by the presidential candidate of each party: during the electoral campaign the two run in “ticket”, i.e. as a couple, and if the president is elected the vice also takes office. It hasn’t always been this way. At the beginning of the nineteenth century, the first presidents were elected through parliament and automatically had the second most voted candidate as their vice president. Over the years, however, this system created combinations of people who thought oppositely on many topics, making it necessary to change the regulations which led to the autonomous selection of deputies by the presidential candidates.

Throughout the nineteenth century the choice was based above all on geographical reasons: a candidate from the north chose a deputy from the south, and vice versa, with the aim of representing a united country as much as possible. Today, however, the nomination is dictated by two main factors. The first is compensatory: the president chooses someone who can balance his weaknesses. It is the reason why in 2016 an outsider with flamboyant rhetoric and an eventful married life like Donald Trump chose Mike Pence, the most orthodox devout of the governors of the Republican Party, but also why in 2008 the young, African-American and inexperienced Obama chose a influential and reassuring member of Congress like Biden.

The other possible approach is the confirmatory one: choosing someone who can strengthen and consolidate what the presidential candidate believes are his strengths, or in any case his identity. This is why in 1992 Bill Clinton, an emerging forty-year-old from the South, chose Al Gore, another emerging forty-year-old from the South, as his deputy; but also the one for which in 2016 the expert and moderate Hillary Clinton chose the expert and moderate Tim Kaine.

Other factors are instead considered secondary: choosing with a geographical criterion, perhaps focusing on a candidate from a swing state, is often of little influence, as is giving priority to the compatibility of characters or political vision. In general, the vice president must be credible as “commander in chief” in case of extreme necessity and above all he must not have skeletons in the closet that could become a problem for the presidential candidate.

The choice may occupy a few days at a media level, give a temporary boost in polls and fundraising, but in absolute terms it is not considered decisive for an election. With the sole exception of Lyndon Johnson, who in 1960 allowed John Fitzgerald Kennedy to win in Texas, in modern American politics there are no vice presidential candidates who have actually been decisive in the victory of a presidential candidate: and those who can even say of having independently brought in votes are few.

On the contrary, some have negatively influenced the electoral campaigns. In 1972, Democrat George McGovern chose Missouri Senator Thomas Eagleton, but only eighteen days later asked him to withdraw because the press had discovered that Eagleton had been treated for depression and subjected to electroshock. George HW Bush was elected president despite the popularity problems of Deputy Quayle, too soon labeled as “Republican Kennedy” but who proved to be not at all incisive in electoral comparisons and public appointments, while Nixon focused on the unknown Spiro Agnew for fear that better-known figures could overshadow him: Agnew ended up becoming the first vice president to have to resign due to his legal troubles.

In 2008, Republican candidate John McCain, an experienced senator, former war veteran and moderate conservative, nominated Alaska governor Sarah Palin as his deputy, even though he barely knew her and had only spoken to her a couple of times. She was young, she was a woman, and she was appreciated by the most radical part of the party: the choice fully followed the compensatory criterion, but Palin proved to be largely inadequate and her figure turned out to be more of a problem than a help for McCain, who lost the election against Obama.

Palin was the second woman candidate for vice president in the history of the United States, after Geraldine Ferraro, chosen by the Democrat Walter Mondale in 1984 (they were not elected). In 2020, Kamala Harris was the third female candidate and the first to be elected. She is also the first vice president from an ethnic minority, as she is of Asian and African American descent. For all these firsts and for a successful past as a prosecutor and senator in California, her candidacy alongside Joe Biden had aroused strong expectations and some enthusiasm in the Democratic camp.

So far, however, her mandate has been little noteworthy: Harris has been squeezed into a complex role, also complicated by many changes in her personal staff, and has proven ineffective on the few occasions in which she could have obtained attention and visibility. The definition that Thomas Riley Marshall, Woodrow Wilson’s vice president from 1913 to 1921, gave of the vice president is also applicable to her: «He is a person in perpetual catalepsy, because he is perfectly aware that everything around him is moving, but also that what it moves, it doesn’t concern him.”