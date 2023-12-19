Are you looking forward to the return of Luigi's Mansion 2? We have recently been able to learn an interesting detail related to this long-awaited remaster for Nintendo Switch.

Luigi's Mansion 2 returns

Specifically, after knowing that it will be launched in the summer of 2024, we now have signs that everything is going well. Luigi's Mansion 2 HD has just been rated by age in Brazil. This means that it is suitable for all audiences according to the country's Ministry of Justice. Thus, we will be able to see its commercialization in physical format in the country when it is launched in 2024 and it also indicates that everything is going well for its premiere scheduled for next year.

You know, in this installment, players will explore multiple terrifying mansions and clear them of specters while playing Luigi, the cowardly hero, in this version with improved graphics of Luigi’s Mansion 2. Shadow Valley is packed with hair-raising locations and rambunctious ghosts to catch. Luckily, Luigi has the perfect tools for the task, such as the Strobulb, which stuns enemies, and his beloved Sucker, which is used to suck up ghosts and interact with the environment.

All this will come in handy, because you will have to visit all kinds of places, from an old botanical laboratory to a ruined watch factory full of sand, to a mine covered in ice and snow, to name a few examples. In addition, players can team up with up to three other people online to hunt ghosts in various multiplayer modes, or have a scary time in the Tower of Challenges, a local multiplayer mode. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD will cause fear on Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2024.

What do you think? Does this title catch your attention? Don't hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. If you are interested, you can also find our complete coverage of the game at this link.

