Jurassic Park: Survival could be inspired by the style of Alien Isolation to convey the dread and tension of its survival horror proposal. A well-known insider has spoken about this long-awaited game.

Jurassic Park: Survival was one of the most notable announcements of the last The Game Awards 2023. Finally, fans of the dinosaur saga will receive a survival horror with all of the law. What can we expect from this game?

We know that this title is being developed by Saber Interactive for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, but we are not aware of many more details. Now, a new rumor indicates that the game could be inspired by Alien Isolation.

Jeff Grubb, a well-known Giant Bomb insider, pointed out this issue on the XboxEra podcast, indicating that it is “the goal”: to look like Alien Isolation. Unfortunately, Grubb didn't comment on many more details, so we'll have to stay tuned.

Jurassic Park: Survival will try to convey the tension that these encounters with dinosaurs have always generated, but we do not know if a single one of these creatures will be following us throughout the adventure as happened with the eighth passenger.

If we recover the information we have about the game, the official website indicates that Players “will outsmart, escape and interact with the iconic dinosaurs from the film” using “ingenuity through distraction and stealth.” This is the synopsis:

Welcome… to Jurassic Park Survival

Survive first-person action as InGen scientist Dr. Maya Joshi, who was unable to flee Isla Nublar. She discovers a never-before-told story in this single-player action-adventure game.

Survive exciting encounters, enjoy the wonders of dinosaurs and endure their dangers. Each of the dinosaurs behaves in a unique way and their behaviors adapt; all of this comes to life thanks to the vision of John Hammond.

If you are excited about this game, we leave you our special with 3 dinosaur survival horror that promise to be the fantasy that Dino Crisis and Jurassic Park fans have been waiting for for years.

And do not hesitate to consult our specials focused on dinosaurs such as 10 games with dinosaurs that Jurassic Park fans and lovers of prehistory will love or the unique review we gave to the strange Dino Crisis 3 and its space terror.

Other interesting articles:

Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection now available, although with some painful omissions

Platforms:

PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5

Launch:

November 9, 2021

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more