Elden Ring has marked a before and after as one of the best open world games. Is he fruit of collaboration between From Software, Bandai Namco Entertainment and George RR Martin, who have joined forces to create a fantastic universe full of possibilities. The game combines the demands and depth of Souls with unprecedented freedom of exploration, becoming the best selling game de From Software.

The sales have been so many that not even the creators of the game themselves know What is the secret of your success, or at least this is what one of the game’s producers, Yasuhiro Kitao, has confessed. In one of the most recent interviews, we talked about the impact of elden ring and how it will affect the future of the company due to its great success in sales, since it seems that it will be one of those titles that will last over time, as World of Warcraft or The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim has done. Be that as it may, here we explain everything Kitao mentioned about the topic.

Elden Ring surprises its own creators with millions of sales

According to Denfaminicogamer, Yasuhiro Kitao, producer and communications manager at From Softwarewas in a recent interview at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2023 Japan Asia, where he admitted that the enormous sales of Elden Ring have been a big surprise for the studio and that they have not yet been able to study the reasons why the game has attracted so many players since its launch in 2022.

“We haven’t been able to analyze why so many people have played the game, and we don’t know anything about sales. Basically, our stance on development hasn’t changed.” – Yasuhiro Kitao.

The producer has mentioned that Elden Ring offers a lot of content and freedom to players that it does an interesting and entertaining titleas it allows them to explore the vast world of the game at will or face the challenges they prefer to move at your own pace. In addition, it has a refined and varied combat system, which adapts to different playing styles so that users feel comfortable with controlling their characters. Kitao believes these factors are what keep players hooked, but admits that they are not enough to explain the game’s success.

If there is one factor that has led to this, it is the high degree of strategic freedom. This was originally a development topic, but the fact that different users have different experiences and ways of playing has made it something that can be played for a long time, and I think various ways of talking about it have been born. – Yasuhiro Kitao.

Elden Ring sales exceed those of many other famous RPGs

To put the Elden Ring phenomenon into perspective, just look at Compare it to other From Software titles. The game was released in 2022 and, at the beginning of this year, had already surpassed 20 million units sold. This makes it the studio’s best-selling game, far surpassing other hits like Dark Souls, which sold more than 16 million units between all its versions, or Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which reached 10 million sales. This way, Elden Ring has positioned itself in a short time as one of the best RPGs in history and thanks to this it has won several awards, including Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022.

The success From Software’s philosophy has not changed when creating new games. In fact, Kitao has assured that the study is not going to modify its approach to continue exploiting the Elden Ring formulabut will continue to focus on making games that are fun and have good stories that players can enjoy.

“Making games that we think are fun and have value has been our policy for a long time, and we won’t start targeting new big hits like Elden Ring. Our stance on making games that we think are fun and worthwhile will not change” . – Yasuhiro Kitao.

Apparently, the study has their own quality standards and measures the success of its games based on whether or not they meet those standards. This does not mean that Elden Ring will be abandoned. From Software is working on the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, which will expand the story and content, although it still no confirmed release datebut it is expected to arrive sometime in 2024. The only certainty is that From Software will continue making games with their distinctive sealwithout being influenced by fashions or expectations.

