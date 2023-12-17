Today we continue to receive good news from Spike Chunsoft. Apparently, the company has launched a new survey asking us about our future interests, something very interesting considering that it is the developer of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon.

The company is also known for its Danganronpa series, and is now conducting its first annual video game survey of 2023. They invite fans, both those who know their games and those who do not know them, to participate. They want to know about interests, genre preferences, how you discover new games, interest in anime, and special events. They consider that the contributions of the players are very valuable to them. It would certainly be great to see a new Pokémon Mystery Dungeon!

You can find it below:

Be a part of the Spike Chunsoft, Inc. Annual Video Game Survey 2023. Whether you’ve played a Spike Chunsoft, Inc. game or not, this survey is open to everyone. We’re eager to learn about your interests in games, anime, and more.https://t.co/EHI27DWLSb#SpikeChunsoftSurvey pic.twitter.com/33oCqdLuu7 — Spike Chunsoft, Inc. (@SpikeChunsoft_e) December 16, 2023

What do you think? You can find more similar promotions from other companies at this link.

Fuente.