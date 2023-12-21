This was, according to James Cameron, the “great James Bond sequence” in Daring Lies that he had to eliminate due to lack of time.

Although there is no doubt that Arnold Schwarzenegger's most iconic role is in the Terminator saga, the actor He also has other emblematic films such as Lies Risks, the hilarious comedy in which he stars alongside the great Jamie Lee Curtis.

Directed by James Cameron, the film's plot follows the story of Harry Tacker, a man who He leads a double life working as a spy in a secret government agency while making his wife believe that he works as a computer salesman..

Harry possesses all the intelligence, courage, strength and skill to save his country from any threat. However, his marriage is not going too well, as Helen considers him a conventional and boring guy. But things soon change when Harry believes his wife is having an affair.…

The “great James Bond sequence” in Daring Lies that could not be filmed

During an interview with Variety, James Cameron reflects on how changes arising from necessity can often end up benefiting the final product, using Risky Lies as an example.

The filmmaker reveals that originally He had planned an elaborate sequence with Arnold Schwarzenegger in the purest James Bond style for the initial part of the film, but he had to discard it due to scheduling problems., since it was going to delay the delivery date. Instead, she performed a shorter scene with the actor that ended up working very well.

“Sometimes compromises lead to something that actually works. When we were doing Big Lies we had this elaborate scene that was going to take place in these snowy mountains. There was skiing and a crashed helicopter. (Arnold Schwarzenegger) ends up skiing in a helicopter that skids down the mountain: a great James Bond sequence.

We filmed one night in the mountains. I had this horrible image that we were going to be there for three weeks. We were already late. At that point, I knew we wouldn't make our release date if we stayed there.

I met the team at the hotel the next morning. I said, 'Let's finish the scene tonight. The helicopter came out, this came out, that came out. He shoots two guys, gets into the van and they drive away.' We finished it in one night,” says Cameron.

It is often said that rushing is not good, but In this case, performing the Risky Lies scene in such a hurry resulted in a very good sequence Which accompanies Arnold Schwarzenegger's movie quite well, don't you think?