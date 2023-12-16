Welcome to Hongyancun Subway Station in Chongqing, a city of 32 million inhabitants in central China. I hope you're not in a hurry because you have to go down eight escalators to get to the train. This is, since its inauguration in 2022, the deepest metro station in the world.

China breaks old Soviet record

Let's start with its predecessor. Arsenalna station of the kyiv metro was for more than 60 years the deepest in the world. It is 105.5 meters deep, since this part of the capital of Ukraine, on the banks of the Dnipro River, is higher than the rest of the city.

It is a particular season in many ways. It does not have a central concourse, like other Soviet underground stations, and is more similar to those on the London Underground. It also has the oldest escalator in kyiv, which is also very long: it takes five minutes to go up or down.

This is the deepest metro station

The brand new Hongyancun Station in Chongqing is located 116 meters deep, the equivalent of a 39-story building underground (in this case, under a mountain). It opened in January 2022, has six entrances and, as can be seen in this video, eight escalators between street level and platform.

Hongyancun Station serves Line 9 of the Chongqing Subway. On Line 10 of the same metro network are the second and third deepest stations in China's railway system: Hongtudi (94 meters deep) and Liyuchi (76 meters deep).

This is by no means the most amazing fact about the Chongqing metro. The city is plagued by geographical features: It is very mountainous and consists of multiple river valleys. To make matters worse, it is the most populated city in the world, so it is full of tall buildings.

The extreme elevation difference between river valleys and mountains Chongqing forced its engineers to be creative. The metro was officially opened in 2005 and combines several conventional heavy train lines with two monorail lines. Yes, this is the famous city in China that has a monorail station inside a residential building.

The mountainous metropolis's railway system is home to several landmarks: the deepest subway station, but also the highest (Hualongqiao surpasses New York's Smith-9 Sts), and several of the longest railway viaducts in the world.

Imagen | Junyi Lou (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED)

