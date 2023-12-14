New details about the live-action adaptation of Death Stranding. The film will be produced by A24 Films, a well-known award-winning company for Everything at Once Everywhere and more acclaimed films.

Hideo Kojima y Kojima Productions they ally with A24 to produce the Death Stranding movie. The Japanese video game development company has offered new details and an assessment about the project that is already underway.

Known for having given shape to films such as Everything at the same time everywhere, Moonlight or La Ballena, A24 has decided to enter in a project that fits very well with the cinematographic trend of many of his productions.

The movie of Death Stranding is already underway following the launch of the game on PS5, PS4 and PC. It will be a live action adaptation, although no further information has been revealed. Will they be Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen o Léa Seydoux implicated?

What we have been able to know is the opinion of Hideo Kojima himself. The Japanese creative has spoken about the alliance with A24 to shape this film and it seems that the project is truly ambitious.

Hideo Kojima talks about the Death Stranding movie

A24 was born in this world about 10 years ago, their presence is unique within the industry, they are unlike any other. The films they are delivering to the world are of high quality and very innovative. I have been drawn to their creations and have even been inspired by my own work.

Its innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the past 8 years. Now we are doing a Death Stranding movie together. There are many “game adaptation movies” that can be found on the market. out there, but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game.

The intention is that our audience is not only fans of the games, but that our film is for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, that can only be achieved through cinema; will be born.

Hideo Kojima has many open fronts. On the one hand, Hideo Kojima's documentary: Connecting Worlds has limited its release date and the platform where it will be released worldwide. Are you looking forward to seeing what's new from the creator of Metal Gear Solid?

Well, the truth is that Death Stranding 2 is in development, as well as OD, the horror game-movie with Xbox that is already beginning to reveal some connections and curiosities “made in Kojima.” There is a lot for fans in the future.

