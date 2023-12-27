After Honor Among Thieves, a D&D sequel promises more than magic and dungeons

Recent statements from Chris Pine hint that a sequel to Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is on the way. Could it be the change Hollywood craves? In a context where superhero movies saturate the market, a strong following of D&D could offer the necessary respite. This 2023, the D&D movie became the hidden gem of cinema, earning excellent reviews but unfortunately not reflected at the box office, a victim of questionable decisions behind the scenes. A well-executed sequel could not only solidify the quality of the first film, but also reveal hitherto ignored potential.

The end of superhero fatigue?

Could a D&D franchise be the kryptonite of superhero burnout? Considering the smash success of Barbie,” which grossed more than $1 billion, it's clear there's an appetite for stories beyond Marvel or DC. Honor Among Thieves shared this promise, but external factors, such as its premiere a week before the impressive Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the launch of John Wick 4, reduced its visibility. Adding fuel to the fire, a controversy with Wizards of the Coast, publishers of D&D, over changes to its Open Game License, generated discontent among fans just before the premiere.

The programming errors and marketing decisions reflected a lack of insight into the D&D audience, who probably also enjoys Mario and Luigi. A more strategic release date, like during Gen Con, could have greatly benefited Honor of Thieves.

More than just a continuation

Not only is the film an excellent adaptation of the charming chaos of a board game session, but it also includes clever commentary, such as the role of the serious paladin who weaves in and out of the story. This type of humor reflects peculiar aspects of the D&D TTRPG.

If the rumors of a sequel are true, Paramount has gotten the message: the problem wasn't the product. A successful sequel will need to replicate the charm and energy of the original to capture that same zeitgeist that Barbie achieved. Here, D&D has a unique advantage: its nature allows for an infinite variety of adventures and characters, providing fertile ground for continuing and new stories.

The star behind D&D's success

Chris Pine, el charismatic leader in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, is a key factor in the potential success of a sequel. His ability to navigate between humor and action has been crucial in giving life to a fantastic world full of magic and adventure. Pine, known for his roles in “Star Trek” and “Wonder Woman,” brings a balance of credibility and charm to his character, which contributes significantly to the film's overall appeal. His presence in a sequel not only ensures continuitybut also promises to maintain the high level of entertainment that fans have come to expect.

D&D's impact on popular culture extends beyond film. As iconic board gamehas inspired countless works of fantasy and has been a pillar in the genre during decades. Its big screen adaptation and possible sequel not only honors its rich history, but also introduces this legendary franchise to a new generation of fans. The success of these films could mark the beginning of an era where fantasy and adventure regain their place in the heart of Hollywood, challenging the current dominance of superhero films.

D&D versus the superhero empire

Beyond resurrecting the franchise, a new D&D movie could offer an alternative to the ubiquitous superhero movies. With equally charismatic and spectacular heroes, D&D could give Marvel and DC the breathing space they need, while also providing Hollywood with a new model to explore.

Although it is only a comment from one actor, the saga embodies an unusual situation. In time, it could achieve cult classic status like The Princess Bride. A sequel could expand the reach of the first film and take advantage of the public's fatigue with convention. In Hollywood, where the unexpected often becomes reality, a D&D sequel could be exactly what the industry needs.