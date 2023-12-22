Emerald Fennell, screenwriter of Zatanna, has confirmed that the DC film has been “officially dead”, so for now we will not see the superheroine in James Gunn's new DCEU.

The DC Extended Universe has come to an end today in movie theaters with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Jason Momoa's latest iteration as the Atlantean hero.

From now on what is coming is the restart of the UEDC by the hand of James Gunn and Peter Safran, which will start in 2025 with the film Superman: Legacy directed by Gunn himself.

This has left the future of some projects somewhat uncertain, with fans fearing the worst.

At least with one of them they are going to be right, since It has been confirmed that the film Zatanna that was underway, its project has become “officially dead”.

Sign up for HBO Max Spain

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

Register

Zatanna is not going to be part (for now) of the new DC Extended Universe

In a recent interview for Happy Sad Confused, writer and director Emerald Fennell, responsible for the script for the Zatanna film, has confirmed that, although she has written a script for the film, the project has been cancelled.

“No, no, it's not happening, (although) I loved it. In reality, all this was before Promising Young Woman (a film directed by Fennell in 2020),” comments the director, remembering that at the time JJ Abrams and his team from Bad Robot were going to make the entire DC Dark Universe.

Warner Bros. at the time spent a whopping $500 million for a series of projects (including the Zatanna movie), but not a single one has come to fruition, leaving everything completely dead.

Of course, that does not mean that in the future we will not see Zatanna in the new DC Extended Universe by James Gunn and Peter Safranbut at the moment there is nothing confirmed about the character in the short term, so we have to be patient and see what these new films and series offer us.

Other interesting articles:

The most original powers of DC Comics superheroes 5 DC characters who have not yet appeared in any movie

And also

Discover more about José Carlos Pozo, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more