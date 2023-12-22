A journey through Fennell's unique script for Zatanna, the forgotten DC movie

Emerald Fennell, known for her work on Promising Young Woman and Saltburn, revealed fascinating details about her approach to the script for the DC movie Zatanna, a project that promised to be an intriguing addition to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) but, Unfortunately, it never came to fruition.

Project in limbo

In 2021, Warner Bros. announced that the Zatanna project was in development for HBO Max, tapping Fennell to write the script and JJ Abrams to produce. However, in a recent conversation with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Fennell confirmed that Warner Bros. Discovery's project for the Zatanna movie has been canceled.

Fennell admitted to not being an expert in the superhero genre. “It's not a genre I'm naturally drawn to,” she said. “I asked myself how I could make a movie like this for people like me, who maybe don't know as much and wouldn't buy a ticket in the first place.” Despite this, she found Zatanna to be a “really, really great” character.

The writing process, according to Fennell, was marked by the typical complications of film studies. “I wrote, in the end, a script that I think is reasonably insane. In a good way, I think. In the end, I think the entire universe was changed,” he commented on his experience working with JJ Abrams and his team.

Who is Zatanna?

Zatanna, created by Gardner Fox and Murphy Anderson, made her first appearance in 1964's Hackman #4. Daughter of the wizard Zatara, Zatanna possesses unique magical abilities and is known for casting spells by speaking backwards. Although she has been a member of the Justice League, she frequently teams up with the Justice League Dark, a superhero team specializing in supernatural threats.

Despite being an iconic character, Zatanna has yet to appear in a live-action DC Studios film, although she has been depicted in several animated series over the years. Serinda Swan also played the character in the television series Smallville.

More than just a sorceress in the DC universe

Zatanna, with her distinctive style and magical powers, has distinguished himself in the vast pantheon of DC Comics characters. She is not only a accomplished sorceress, but her charisma and complexity have made her an icon among fans of the genre. Her ability to cast spells by speaking backwards, a peculiarity that adds a touch of mystery and originality to his character, has fascinated readers and viewers alike. Over the years, Zatanna has evolved from his appearance in comics to her presence in cartoons and television shows, cementing his status as a key figure within the DC mythology.

Comparing Zatanna to other magical DC characters, such as John Constantine o Doctor Fate, highlights his unique approach to magic and his role within the superhero universe. While characters like Constantine approach magic from a darker and more cynical perspective, Zatanna offers a brighter and more accessible vision, although not devoid of depth and internal conflicts. This duality in his character has allowed writers to explore diverse narratives, from mystical adventures to more personal and emotional stories, demonstrating the richness and versatility of the character.

Another tough cancellation

The cancellation of Zatanna marks another instance of ambitious DC projects falling by the wayside, leaving fans wondering what could have been. Fennell's “mildly insane” vision for the film promised to offer a fresh and unique perspective on the world of superheroes, one that would have been particularly appealing to those who, like her, aren't naturally inclined toward the genre. With the constant evolution of the DCEU, the fate of characters like Zatanna remains unknown, but curiosity and interest in what could have been remain alive in the fan community.