We knew that The Day Before smelled closed, but we never imagined that it would be radioactive. So much fanfare and wanting to prove that it's not smoke on the part of Fntastic to end up putting everything aside definitively after two weeks. We are no longer talking about a withdrawal from stores, but rather a complete death.

The developers of The Day Before he shared a statement on Twitter in which they announce the closure of the servers. That is to say: not even those who bought the game will be able to play. On January 22, 2024, he will disappear as if Thanos had snapped his fingers and we will only be left with the memory of this story. And also, he takes his brother ahead Propnight.





We regret to inform you that the development company Fntactic has officially ceased operations, and as a result The Day Before will be retired and the servers will be shut down on January 22, 2024.

As previously communicated, Myrona, as an investor, has been working with Steam to facilitate refunds for all buyers of the game. For any players who have not yet had their refund, Steam will refund the price to the remaining players.

We are grateful for the support of the community at all times throughout the life of the project. Unfortunately, without a development team, we had no choice but to officially close the project. Sincere thanks to all our followers of this trip and we wish you a Merry Christmas.

And is not for less. Beyond all the controversies and the sorry state of the game, the numbers do not help. At the time of writing these words, it has 54 players right now, 120 players in the last 24 hours and its maximum peak has been 38,104 players, according to SteamDB. While on Twitch it does not exceed 100 viewers.

And colorín Colorado, this bad dream is (almost) over. The Day Before joins the list of big disappointments of 2023 to top it as the undisputed leader. Now we only have to ask ourselves: what awaits us in 2024? What new disappointments are lurking around the corner?

