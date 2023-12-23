And it has lasted a long time… The Day Before will close its servers at the beginning of 2024.

The Day Before has been called a scam, a scam, a lie and smoke. All this and its terrible quality have sentenced it to oblivion. Its creators have released a new press release announcing what many expected.

Indeed, The Day Before will be completely gone and will no longer be playable starting January 22, 2024. Fntastic will shut down the game's servers, preventing access to its content. Therefore, this title will have been around for about a month and a half.

The Day Before confirms its total extinction

In a statement, Fntastic has indicated that its publisher Mytona is working on refunds and returns to players who have requested it. The suspicious company has thanked fans for their support, if they existed.

We regret to inform you that Fntactic has officially ceased operations, and as a result The Day Before will be retired and servers will be shut down on January 22, 2024.

As previously communicated, Mytona, as an investor, is working with Steam to facilitate refunds for all buyers of the game. Any player who has not yet had their refund Steam will refund the price.

We are grateful for the support of the community at all times and throughout the life of the project. Unfortunately, without a development team, we had no choice but to officially close the project. Heartfelt thanks to all our followers on this journey and we wish you a Merry Christmas.

Here peace and then glory… At least the news will allow the speculators to disappear because not long ago we learned that the prices of The Day Before keys had skyrocketed to unusual levels as they could not be purchased on Steam.

What has become clear is that this project has always smelled very bad. In fact, The Day Before “was never an MMO,” former Fntastic workers who spoke anonymously have noted. The company has been accused of fraud more than a few times.

The downfall of The Day Before is entirely due to its creators. Many players saw this title as a unique and very attractive game, but it turns out that everything has been a lie supported by false trailers and dubious reports.

Platforms:

PC, Xbox Series X, PS5

Launch:

March 1, 20230

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more