After two years of speculation, players will finally be able to try The Day Before, one of the video games that has sparked the most speculation in recent years. The game will have early access for Steam users this December 7, in which we will be able to see the final result of its development.

Before its launch, its developer Fntastic released a statement in which he not only addressed the public that expects his work, but also left a message for the haters and critics of his game. “For the people who didn’t believe in us: we made this game for you. We accept any kind of criticism and we do not hold a grudge against them (…) Please do not accuse us of being scammers; That is not true. “We don’t take a single cent from anyone,” was part of what the letter stated.

What is this all about? The thing is that, since its announcement, The Day Before is considered one of the games that players look at with care and a lot of concern due to a series of scandals and strange situations that raised many doubts about the veracity of the project and even if it is even real (comparing it with the case of Abandoned).

The first time we learned of its existence was two years ago, with a first preview that caught the attention of many players by showing itself as a survival MMO set in a post-apocalyptic world infested with zombies, with an extremely realistic atmosphere and graphics.

Although this premise is not at all original (just mention Left 4 Dead and The Last of Us), the truth is that the community was very interested in its proposal, which led it to be on the wish list of many. players on Steam, with the promise of its developers that it would be ready at the end of 2021.

This is where the problems began, because it had its first major delay until June 2022. With the arrival of the new year, the studio announced that they would change the graphics engine to Unreal Engine 5 and that would make it take longer to arrive, in March 2023. .

Obviously, this did not end up happening, and things would go from bad to worse. Since at the beginning of this year, the game’s page on Steam would disappear completely. The reason? The name “The Day Before” was already registered by someone and his team had to enter into a legal dispute to obtain the rights to the trademark.

As if that were not enough, the game was accused of plagiarism on several occasions: first for the similarity of its logo with that of The Last of Us and, apart from that, the YouTube user Randomly published a video in which they showed how its progress They copied the style of trailers like Read Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077 and even Grand Theft Auto 5.

And wait, because there is still more, as it was also revealed that some of the Fntastic workers who were working on the game did not have a salary, since they were considered “volunteers.” These people, who work part-time, instead received certificates of participation and free codes in their games, a work dynamic that was not liked by many users.

With all this, the title is now back on Steam, in which it is described as “a unique journey into an open-world post-apocalyptic survival MMO set in the present-day East Coast of the United States following a deadly pandemic.” ”.

The cards have already been cast, and the studio declared that their work was not easy, but they are happy that it is finally coming to light, we only have to see what the reception will be from both critics and fans who have been fearing it for a long time. worst.

And you, do you dare to predict what the end of this story will be?

