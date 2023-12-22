The Day Before starred in one of the most striking and regrettable stories of 2023. Although it stopped selling and soon will close its servers definitively, it is still possible to acquire it. Of course, the curious will have to shell out a lot of money to get a copy.

After many delays and all kinds of controversies, the post-apocalyptic MMO developed by Fntastic debuted on Steam last December 7th under early access format. It quickly received negative reviews from the community and its player count plummeted in the hours that followed.

The Day Before is one of the great failures of 2023

In less than a week, the developer studio announced that it will close because The Day Before was a failure. Although he refrained from revealing the details, a report indicates that the game surpassed the 200,000 units soldbut more than 90,000 players refunded it.

Shortly after, the multiplayer video game stopped being sold and at the end of this week it was announced that it will close its servers at the beginning of 2024. Although its days are numbered, third-party sites still sell Steam keys at exorbitant prices.

Related video: The Day Before – Announcement Trailer

The Day Before sells for up to $600 USD on the gray market

GG.Deals, which tracks the price of games on portals that sell keys, reports unauthorized websites that still sell Steam keys that give access to The Day Before, whose end is near. What is striking is that the price far exceeds what the title officially cost on the Valve platform.

The survival MMO set in a world full of zombies was selling at $40 USD on Steam during its short available period. However, on external second-hand sites keys are resold with prices ranging from $200 USD y $400 USD. The value has skyrocketed in the last few hours and on a website it is possible to purchase the game for $600 USD.

The Day Before is a flop, but still sold on third-party sites

Although it seems difficult for someone to be willing to pay so much money to play a poor quality title, the truth is that The Day Before will disappear very soon and, therefore, it is a limited product. It is not surprising that someone is curious to try it before it is too late. Thus, high prices suggest that demand exceeds supply. Needless to say, we do not recommend purchasing this title for any reason.

But tell us, what do you think of this situation? Would you be willing to pay $600 USD to play this Fntastic MMO? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to The Day Before.

Related video: Signs that reveal a bad game

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente