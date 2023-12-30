The failure of The Day Before has been a very relevant topic in the video game industry due to everything that its launch has entailed.

The Day Before closes its doors forever

The Day Before promised to become one of the best zombie games, but its launch was quite the opposite, a resounding failure that has left many players around the world disappointed. It was supposed to have been a unique experience, but it ended up like a real nightmare for those who bought the titlewho found a game riddled with bugs, errors, inconsistencies and technical problems.

Those are just some of the things that led to The Day Before losing the opportunity to become something successful because, in fact, it was one of the most anticipated Steam games of 2023 and it is that everyone expected an incredible revolution from this video game. Unfortunately, things turned out the way they did and today it is categorized as one of the worst titles ever released for PC, so here, in this article we explain more about why The Day Before ended like this and what will remain of him.

Bugs and inconsistencies with the trailer led The Day Before to the biggest failure of 2023

The game turned out to be a disaster from day onewith constant server crashes, endless loading times, poor graphics, bad animations, absurd physics and disastrous AI, according to Steam comments. Players complained that the game was unplayable, that it did not correspond to what had been shown in the trailers, accusing them that it was a total scamalthough the developers of The Day Before defended themselves to clarify this.

The situation worsened when, just two weeks after launch, Fntastic announced the definitive closure of The Day Before servers. The reason given for the study was that They couldn't maintain the servers due to low sales and poor reviews of the game. Furthermore, they stated that they were not going to refund the money to those who had purchased the game, since They felt they had done their part. of the contract and that they owed a lot of money to the project team.

The news caused a great indignation among the players, who felt cheated and deceived. Many accused the studio of having released an unfinished and defective game, of having lied about their characteristics and having abandoned the users to their fate.

The closure of the Fntastic studio after the failure of The Day Before

The controversy did not end there. Few days after servers shutdown, it was learned that Fntastic had closed its doors forever. The studio announced in a statement that declared bankruptcy and that it ceased operations. As they explained, the failure of The Day Before had been so great that they could not meet their debts or your commitments to your employees and suppliers.

The closure of the study marked the definitive end of The Day Beforea game that went from being one of the most anticipated to one of the most hated in a matter of weeks. One more example of how an ambitious project can end in disaster if care is not taken. the details and quality.

Distributor Mytona offers refunds to players

Given the situation created by the closure of Fntastic and The Day Before removalthe game's distributor, Mytona, decided to take action on the matter. The company issued a statement in which he expressed his regret for what happened and offered refunds to all players who purchased the game.

According to Mytona, they had nothing to do with the development of the game or the decisions made by Fntastic. They assured that they had only been in charge of the digital distribution of the game and that they had trusted the product. However, given the evidence that The Day Before did not meet expectations or minimum quality standards, They decided to take responsibility and return money to users.

The resale of The Day Before skyrockets and there are modders who want the game back

Despite the failure and the disappearance of said title, there was a group of players who did not resign themselves to losing the game. This is a collective of modders that set out to revive The Day Before and make it playable offline. To do this, they needed to have a copy of the game, something that it became very difficult after the lockdown of the servers and the withdrawal of the game from digital platforms.

Before the shortage of copies availablesome players who had bought the game before the closure decided to take advantage of the opportunity and resell your codes at exorbitant prices. In some cases, more than $600 was asked for a code for The Day Before, a figure much higher than the original price of the game.

The modders who wanted to rescue the game seem to They have had to resort to these resellers to get a copy and be able to work on it. Its objective is to create a patch that allows you to play offline, without depending on the servers, as well as correct the main errors and problems that has been presented so far. Apparently their intention is to offer the patch for free to everyone who owns a copy of the game, such as a way to do justice to players who had been “scammed” by Fntastic.

