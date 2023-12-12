During this Monday, December 11, and in something that many players expected, the studio behind the survival MMO The Day Before found it necessary to discontinue the project, due to the financial failure that its launch entailed. And after saying that among other things, they will use the few funds they have raised to pay debts, the catastrophic figures of costs, reimbursements and sales have been released.

In case you don’t know anything about this game, we tell you that it generated great expectation within the PC gaming community, since it was presented as a revolutionary high-level survival MMO. So much so, that since its announcement, the game has been leading the list of Steam’s most desired titles. But all the hype began to fade after its launch was delayed and, in addition, trailers were presented that generated even more doubts about whether the project was real or not. And apparently it was real, but half done, since after 4 days of being released, the studio behind The Day Before announced its closure, arguing that the game “has been a commercial failure.”

In addition, they have closed all of their social media accounts for the studio, its CEO, and the game, as well as YouTube and Discord channels, which have been deleted. Something that has generated immediate responses from the Steam community, who say for example: “If you need any more indication that The Day Before is a scam, the CEO of FNTASTIC has deleted himself from Twitter.”

Full refunds, no matter how much you played

Just hours after the announcement yesterday, Monday, the Russian studio Fntastic announced a collaboration with Valve, so that all players who bought The Day Before on Steam and who are not satisfied with the game can request a full refund of their money. regardless of how many hours they have played. In an update via Steam, the game’s creators stated: “Dear community, We would like to provide an update. We are sorry that the game did not meet the expectations of most players.

“Today we are working with Steam to open refunds for any player who decides to make a refund. We will provide more updates in the near future,” they say.

Adding and subtracting, they only sold 1,071 copies

Eduard Gotovtsev, CEO of Fntastic, has shared the disconcerting figures behind The Day Before, saying that 201,076 copies were sold. However, 91,694 had to be refunded. When breaking down the numbers, considering that Valve takes a 30% cut of unrefunded copies, along with the variation in prices in different countries (for example, the game sells for half or less in some places with the value in USD LATAM for $18.99 and in Russia for $14.29), and adding the server cost of $1 million per year, it becomes clear that The Day Before was a complete financial disaster for the developer.

The analysis shows that the game faced an unfavorable result, resulting in a final balance of just 1,071 copies sold, equivalent to a price of US$39.99 each. A panorama that makes it clear that The Day Before definitely did not meet expectations and none of what it promised, being one of the most disastrous launches in the history of Steam and the industry in general.

