The Fntastic game, The Day Before, was finally launched on Steam yesterday and the final product has been terrible to say the least: poor optimization, lots of bugs and crashed servers have been just some of the problems that have generated the anger of the players, especially those who spent two years following their development process.

And it seems that the creators are already beginning to wash their hands and pick up the pieces, since some users are reporting that the labels that describe it as a massively multiplayer online (MMO) have been removed from their page.

According to those who have tried it, the structure of The Day Before is more similar to that of an extraction shooter, which are those cooperative shooting games in which the objectives are to obtain resources in a certain area and then try to leave the zone without dying, its greatest exponents would be Payday, The Division, Deep Rock Galactic, among others.

So, the whole thing about selling it as massively multiplayer was just a strategy to get attention from gamers and the media. Now that the game is garnering “extremely negative” reviews, tags such as “free to play”, “realistic”, “open world survival” and others have been removed from the page. In addition, the PCGamesN site was in charge of making a comparison to demonstrate that the tags have indeed been changed since their launch.

Likewise, the Fntastic YouTube channel has been deleting videos that showed gameplay and trailers of the game that sold it as an MMO and promised features that did not end up making it to the video game. This was reported by the journalist Nick Calandra on his X account in which it shows two screenshots comparing the content of the channel before and after its release on Steam. “Now I have no problem describing this as a complete scam,” he said.

For now, in the official Fntastic accounts they have only made 2 publications announcing updates to fix bugs and the server problem, keeping silent about the rest of the accusations they are receiving.

Comparison before and after the Fntastic channel

Loss of credibility and players

Everything that happened is obviously having an impact on its player base, and three days after its launch The Day Before, a former MMO, has lost more than 80% of its audience. The game on the day of its release reached a simultaneous peak of 38,104 players on December 7, at this time there are just over seven thousand players in the game.

