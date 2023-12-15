Without a doubt, one of the great disappointments, if not THE great disappointment of 2023, was The Day Before, a survival MMO that, by promising an incredible experience, similar or superior to games like The Division and The Last of Us, became the most added title to Steam wishlists. But the game from the Fntastic studio was a total failure and now, details of its development have begun to be known, such as that no one on the team called it an MMO, that the supposed headquarters of the studio was just a postal address and that if you did not agree With the founders of this, your job was in danger.

An anonymous source has revealed new data from the game's production to Dualshockers, it has been discovered that the title promoted and sold as an MMO would never have actually taken that form during development. This former Fntastic worker notes: “I never considered it an MMO project. No one on our team knew why they called it MMO. It was always a third-person shooter with some cooperative mechanics. No RPG mechanics were implemented: skills were a idea and they were in a prototype state, but nothing more.”

“It was never possible to add more players to the world or make the world bigger. From the beginning, the idea was to have servers capable of hosting less than 100 players; It is not an MMO. No clans, no raids, with closed hubs. That's how it was for more than two years,” he says.

If you didn't agree with the CEO, your job at the studio was in jeopardy.

This source further claims that the entire development was overseen by the studio's leaders, the Gotovtsev brothers, who would have made arbitrary decisions on their own, such as “all gameplay and design choices.” Furthermore, it is alleged that they created a tense environment during development, constantly undermining the work of their developers and completely ignoring their feedback. As he says: “Many good ideas from our team were ignored because (Eduard and Aisen) did not appreciate them. Like voice in chat. Anyone who complained too much was kicked off the team. Most of the absurd ideas were implemented, then withdrawn, and finally implemented again because the two brothers thought they knew better than us what people expected.”

“Disagreeing with the founders, even if it seemed obvious, could mean the risk of being fired. When the tone rose, contracts were often broken. “Employees avoided direct conflict because they were afraid of being fired,” he said.

The Day Before studio offices never existed

And in another similar case, which adds to the idea that The Day Before was always a scam, Aloysius Low of Yahoo! News, using the ACRA (Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore), traced the address of Fntastic's alleged headquarters to Balestier, the central region of that country. In this place, which was supposed to be where the game was created, he discovered a co-working space. To the surprise of the researcher, the administrator of said space revealed the truth: there was never a presence of Fntastic in that place.

According to him, he tried to look up the company's name in the tenant directory, “only to discover that it was a cooperative workspace. Since that was the case, I thought there was no problem in getting up and looking around.” But upon being greeted by the co-op center manager, he was told that Fntastic was simply “using the co-op address as a virtual office space.”

That is, the company had a postal address, but never had a physical office with personnel working in it.

