Following FNTASTIC's scam with The Day Before, a rip-off shooter that can no longer be purchased on Steam (and will close its servers soon), two modders are looking for a way to resurrect it.

Sadly, the soap opera The Day Before It has ended very badly. After months of uncertainty, the FNTASTIC studio proceeded to release the game through Steam, in early access, but it was all a big scam.

A few days after the launch, FNTASTIC announced the closure of the studio, although in reality they only changed the name, as it appeared in the Steam database.

Many players have already managed to return their copy of The Day Before, but we don't know if they will get the money back. In principle, Valve and publisher Mytona are working to process all returns and refunds.

Sobre The Day Before, the game turned out to be a mediocre extraction shooterplagued by errors, a lack of content, and a completely empty world.

will be next January 22, 2024 when their servers are shut down, and, at this time, the game cannot be purchased on Steam. It can only be obtained by reselling keys… at exorbitant prices.

Can it be useful for modders?

We found very few reasons to want to play The Day Before, really. However, the closure of its servers in January it might not be the final ending for extraction shooter. At least, there is a halo of hope that this will be the case.

According to the media PC Focusand later confirmed by one of the two involved, the modders are working to make an offline mode (without an Internet connection) a reality for The Day Before.

This task falls on the shoulders of Luci0 y fskartdtwo modders who they try to redirect the game connection to a local networkthrough a crack.

It would be the only way to be able to play the title, once its servers close on January 22, 2024. Of course, it seems that the goal is still far from being achieved.

''There are no promises for now, it's very early, and I and fskartd are doing the best we can. There will be more details when possible,'' assures one of them.

Of course, for this It would be necessary to have a copy of The Day Before, something very complicated nowadays. Unless you had a copy and have not returned it, the only thing you can do is go to the key resale market (DON'T do it).

Be that as it may, The Day Before has turned out to be what many suspected at the time, although some of us hoped it wouldn't be like that. A shame.

Will we have offline mode for The Day Before? Due to the effort and dedication of these modders, surely yes, but It is not easy to work the miracle to avoid the closure of the servers. In any case, we will tell you what we know when there is more information about it.