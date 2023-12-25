The price of the keys continues to rise after the announcement of server closures.

The Day Before will close its servers in early 2024, and that has caused the price of keys to skyrocket.

We all already know the case of The Day Before, and a game that seemed to be the next great MMO, which would even leave similar proposals out of date, has even turned out to be a scam, not only causing its studio to close 4 days after launch, but also making it impossible to play it afterwards of 1 month, even for those people who had already purchased it and who did not request a refund. We already informed you how The Day Before keys were being sold at a gold price, but this has gone further in recent days.

This is something that is probably due to the fact that in about 1 month they will close the game's servers, thus preventing anyone from playing it anymore, which is why the price skyrockets. Now if you want to find a key you will have to spend up to 600 dollars on various key sales websitesas reported by many users.

If you want to check that this is real you don't have to look hard, and some of the most important websites have ads on their websites. For example, you can see the following case, in which offers a The Day Before key for Steam, redeemable in our country, for 499 eurosa really crazy price if we take into account that the starting price of the game on Steam was 39.99 euros.

Of course, we all know the world we live in and we know that this is the result of the so-called law of supply and demand, but really in this case it is more striking considering the game we are talking about. Many people want to play it simply out of morbiditybut the truth is that there are certain sellers who are taking advantage of this.

The Day Before will soon cease to exist

As you well know, The Day Before can no longer be purchased normally on Steam, being another of the reasons why the price of the keys is so high, but even so the users who had bought it could continue playing it. It has recently been reported that the servers for this game will close on January 22, 2024, thus becoming one of the games that took the shortest time to die since its original release.

In case you have purchased The Day Before from Steam, we recommend requesting a refund, since it has been reported that all users, regardless of the number of hours played, They can ask for their money back.

