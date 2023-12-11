Just four days after starting early access, the studio behind The Day Before is closing.

The Day Before causes the worst end of a video game studio

If since its announcement it was suspected that its trailers were not a clear representation of the real game, The disastrous launch of The Day Before has caused its studio responsible, Fntastic, to announce its closure just four days after starting early access on PC. The news has just been communicated through the developer’s social networks confirming that the game “has failed financially and we lack the funds to continue”, so “all income received is used to settle debts with our partners.”

The last few months have been very alarming. since the game’s listing on Steam was not released a few weeks after its launch, while its latest trailer was accused of copying other successful games in a deceptive way to attract the public. Now that the game is published, reviews pointed out that For almost 40 euros, what was published was a game that was far from being in a correct state to be put on sale as it was riddled with bugs and very poorly optimized..

The developer now explains that she truly invested all her effort, resources and hours of work in the development of The Day Before, her first big game. However, there will be no future support. “We really wanted to release new patches to reveal the game’s full potential, but Unfortunately we do not have the funds to continue the work“.

“It’s important pointing that We received no money from the public during the development of The Day Before, there were no pre-orders or crowdfunding campaigns. We worked tirelessly for five years, pouring our blood, sweat and tears into the game,” they confess in the statement, avoiding messages that catalog what happened as a scam.

The Day Before is still on sale despite what happened

At the time of writing this news, The Day Before is still available on Steam for €38.99 despite the fact that its more than 18,000 reviews are mostly negative, although refunds will not be accepted nor will the game be released on consoles. “At the moment, the future of The Day Before and Propnight is unknown, but the servers will remain operational,” concludes the Fntastic statement along with an apology for what happened.

After showing its first gameplay, which revealed one of its biggest problems, the world of The Day Before came to light with its hordes of zombies and other players willing to kill and keep more resources. Nevertheless, The developer is saying goodbye now and the game will no longer receive support despite being available in early accesstherefore not being a complete game.

