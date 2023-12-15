Discover the mysteries of the Osborn family and the Proto Goblin in Shadow of the Green Goblin

The world of comics is about to receive a shock with the arrival of Spider-Man: Shadow of the Green Goblin, a four-issue limited series that promises to bring to light “the Osborn family's darkest secret.” But what is behind this enigmatic title?

The Revelation of the Proto Goblin

This new saga takes us back to Peter's early days as Spider-Man, a time where the echo of his Uncle Ben's death still resonated. In this context, the story re-explores a long-forgotten mystery: Nels van Adder, also known as the Proto Duende. A character who had his only appearance in the comic Spider-Man #-1 from 1997.

This mysterious “first-time” Goblin is the key to unraveling a dark drama that surrounds the Osborns. Peter becomes involved in this mess, revealing a loose thread that has remained hidden for decades.

The man behind the hero

JM DeMatteis, acclaimed for his work on Kraven's Last Hunt, teams up with artist Michael Sta. Maria to bring this tale to life. DeMatteis, fascinated by Peter's early years as Spider-Man, seeks to explore the time when Peter did not yet understand the true meaning of being a superhero.

The series also delves into the dysfunctional dynamics of the Osborn family. DeMatteis promises to show how generational pain sowed the first seeds of Norman's identity as the Green Goblin, leaving a traumatic imprint on Harry. “If you think you know everything about Peter and the Osborns, think again,” warns DeMatteis.

The genesis of evil

The figure of the Proto Duende He represents more than just an antagonist in Spider-Man's story. He is a distorted mirror of what Norman could have been without the corrupting influence of his own creation. Like Peter, Nels van Adder was subjected to an experiment that changed his life forever. However, while Peter found heroic purpose, Van Adder became a tragic shadow, a reminder of the dangers that lurk when science strays from morality.

In this new story, the emotional impact on Peter It is palpable. He not only faces the challenges of being Spider-Man, but also the complexity of human relationships and the consequences of the decisions made by those around him. This trip to the past is not only an opportunity to reveal long-held secrets, but also to delve into the psyche of a young Peter, still in the process of understanding his destiny as a hero.

Unraveling the past

In the vast universe of Spider-Man, The Proto Duende is an almost mythological figure, an enigmatic character who hides in the shadows of the past. The inclusion of him in Shadow of the Green Goblin is not only a nod to die-hard fans, but also a door to exploring the deepest, darkest layers of spider lore. By revisiting a forgotten character, this series promises to add a new dimension to the already complex story of Spider-Man and the Osborns.

On the other hand, the series promises to be a visual and narrative delight. The combination of DeMatteis and Sta. Maria is a promise of quality, fusing an emotionally charged script with art that captures the essence of the classic wall-crawler. This duo is challenged to link the present with the forgotten threads of the past, offering fans a unique experience that respects the character's rich history, while opening new paths for his future.

The Debut of the Proto Duende

“Norman Osborn was not the first Green Goblin,” reveals the official synopsis of the first issue. This phrase leads us to question everything we knew about the Osborns and their connection to the world of Spider-Man.

The first issue of Shadow of the Green Goblin will be available starting April 3, 2024, courtesy of Marvel. With this series, Spider-Man fans are about to embark on a journey that will change their perception of the spider universe forever. Are you ready to reveal the mystery of the Proto Goblin?