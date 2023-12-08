Fanta is one of The Coca-Cola Company’s most recognized brands, and has earned the preference of millions of consumers around the world with its characteristic orange flavor.

This brand has a fascinating history, dating back to the 40s of the last century, when was born as a creative alternative to the scarcity of ingredients. Since then, Fanta has evolved and adapted to the tastes and preferences of consumers around the world.

But have you ever wondered how this carbonated drink came about? The answer takes us to a crucial moment in history: World War II.

The true and dark story of Fanta

During World War II, Germany faced an economic blockade from the United States, which supported France and Great Britain. This affected the supply of Coca-Cola in the European country, as it was a very popular drink among Germans.

Faced with this situation, Max Keith, the head of the German subsidiary of the American soft drink company, had to come up with a creative solution.

With the help of chemists, he developed a new drink from the cheapest ingredients available in Germany.such as beet sugar, buttermilk and fruit remains, i.e. leftovers from leftovers.

Al final, The drink was named Fanta, a word that evoked “fantasy” (fantasies) in German. Fanta quickly became a phenomenon in the German country, since it was an economical and easy-to-manufacture soft drink, and it also offered a sweet and refreshing flavor. It was mostly sold in countries occupied by the Nazi regime.

La Fanta and the Third Reich

Although Max Keith did not adhere to Nazi ideology, he was forced to collaborate with the regime to keep his company operational in Europe.

These aspects have generated criticism towards Fanta, whose origin is linked to the Third Reich. Nevertheless, Following the conclusion of World War II, Coca-Cola regained full control of Fanta, transforming it into a refreshing orange drink with a distinctive Mediterranean flavor..

The company undertook efforts to disassociate Fanta from its controversial past, presenting it as a refreshing and playful option.

Despite attempts at rehabilitation, Ethical doubts persist among some consumers regarding Fanta and its historical connection with Nazism. The controversy continues, and the drink continues to come under scrutiny regarding its controversial past.