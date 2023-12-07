The Danish parliament has passed legislation that will ban people from burning religious texts in the country. In the first months of the year, several copies of the Koran, the sacred text of Islam, had been burned in front of some mosques in both Denmark and Sweden, with episodes that had caused strong protests throughout the Islamic world and official reactions from of the governments of various countries. The law, approved with 94 votes in favor and 77 against, will prohibit the “inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community”. Any violations may be punished with fines and maximum sentences of two years in prison.

The law had been proposed by the Danish Minister of Justice, Peter Hummelgaard, of the Social Democrats, who in presenting it had said he believed in the existence of “more civilized ways to express one’s opinions, rather than burning things”. However, it has been criticized by several opposition figures, according to whom it would be a limitation of freedom of expression. According to Hummelgaard, from July to today in Denmark there have been more than 500 incidents in which copies of the Koran or flags of Islamic countries were burned.

