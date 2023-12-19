It seems that we will not see this in the future… Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about the possibility of seeing Teraraids of the new type. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

It has already been confirmed that the game's current datamine points to there will not be this type of Teraraids. In version 3.0.0 of the game, no signs of Astral Teratype Teraraid bosses have been found, the new type that this DLC includes. It seems that the title removes all Astral Teracrystals from the map and does not allow this possibility.

It's a shame that this feature is not available with the latest version of the game. Sometimes technical or design limitations may prevent the implementation of certain features, but there is always the possibility that future updates introduce new features or exciting content. We'll have to stay tuned for future news on the game!

“Will Game Freak ever release Stellar Tera Raids in a future event?” Sadly… no. At least with Ver. 3.0.0 of Scarlet & Violet, the game does not support Tera Raid Bosses with the Stellar Tera Type. The game just removes all Stellar Tera Crystals from the map if this happens. pic.twitter.com/0i7om8r9hX — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) December 19, 2023

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

