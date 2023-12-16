This is the darkest version of Spider-Man that we can find in the Spider-Verse.

Spider-Man is a very popular Marvel Comics character.

To say that Spider-Man is one of Marvel's most famous characters, it's no surprise. After all, Peter Parker is a charismatic hero who explains much of the success that Marvel has achieved over the years. As if that were not enough, Spider-Man has been one of the characters that has received the most versions of himself. Many of them earned their own solo collections like the clone of Spider-Man, Ben Reillyor the futuristic version of Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2099which is none other than Miguel O'Hara.

All characters in the Spider-Verse have a series of complexities that make them completely unique, although most are united by what it means to have great power and responsibility. Despite this, a Peter Parker managed to avoid any type of expectation raised. Peter Parkerof Tierra-15Equal parts unpopular, unrepentant, and powerfully irresponsible, he navigated the Multiverse as if he were a truly ruthless killer.

Spider He is a mass murderer who unleashed chaos on multiple alternate realities. This version of Peter Parker appeared for the first time in the history of Exiles, being a key member of a team that seemed to function as a sort of Suicide Squad. This team of misfits had no problem spilling blood to solve any problem. Spider was one of the oldest members of the team, providing a clever, biting twist on the Spider-Man formula from back then.

Spider He was sentenced to more than 60 life sentences in his native reality. Merged with a Carnage-style symbiotethe Parker Parker of Earth-15 embodies everything that nothing could work in someone like the Spiderman. Spider He admits to having a particular vision of life by showing that he really enjoys blanketing. That fun, of course, involves him destroying everyone he encounters. This Peter Parker He even appears to be more capable than many of his versions, killing a more heroic Spider-Man who had joined the 5 Fantastic.

It's not the first time we've seen someone like Spider-Man playing a villain role. Superior Spider-Man He showed that it could work, and that was the case for many issues in one of the best stages the character had. Own Otto He has even returned to his role to headline a new comic that began publishing a few weeks ago. Because of this, it's a little surprising that someone as endearing as Spider hasn't found a way to return to the pages of Marvel.

