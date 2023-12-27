Search for meaning in the majority of madness that we see in Grand Theft Auto It is condemning oneself to meaninglessness and the most absolute dementia. The best way to enjoy yourself is to let yourself go… even if it means massacring hundreds of people in Los Santos, Vice City, Liberty City, etc.

Things change a little in Red Dead Redemption 2, a much more earthly and dramatic experience than Grand Theft Auto. But that doesn't mean Arthur doesn't participate in the old ways we've experienced with CJ, Tommy and company. Do you know that Rockstar Games has a certain obsession with radio-controlled vehicles? Many of the tests have to do with killing people or destroying places.

Rockstar Games radio-controlled vehicles

Red Dead Redemption 2 has a mysterious mission in which Arthur Morgan finds an inventor doing strange things in a small lake in Saint Denis. When we approach to talk to him, he tells us that we can try a revolutionary invention: a toy boat that can be controlled remotely and shoot at other little boats.

The story of this inventor continues later, although it is not important for the matter at hand. The youngest fans of Grand Theft Auto You may not remember that this is a kind of tradition that goes back a long way and that has given us some of the most memorable missions in the franchise.

The first appearance of Rockstar Games radio-controlled vehicles dates back to Grand Theft Auto original. They were part of the Kill Frenzy challenge, which proposed us to carry out a massacre using different weapons and one of them was a radio-controlled car with built-in bombs. The more people killed and cars destroyed, the more points. It was the beginning of a series of macabre ordeals that have continued over the years.

Things didn't change much in Grand Theft Auto III. In this case, we use the famous Bandit RC (futuristic radio controlled car) on at least five occasions and all of them are during missions in which we must destroy normal vehicles of other gangs to spread terror. In other words: same modus operandi as during his first appearance.





Goblin RC, the legend of GTA: Vice City

Rockstar Games got creative with Grand Theft Auto Vice City. He left cars aside and switched to aerial vehicles. The Goblin RC and Baron RC are a helicopter and light plane respectively that would allow us to transport bombs to destroy designated places from a distance.

The missions “Demolisher” (Goblin) and “Bombs Out!” (Baron), became part of the GTA hall of fame for being unique, epic and having just the right touch of difficulty. In addition, Vice City added a series of races with both toys and a series of aerial courses specific to the helicopter.





Needless to say, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas was not far behind and included the Goblin RC and Baron RC for different delivery missions, destruction of merchandise and murder of gang members. What many people do not know is that this installment had another radio-controlled vehicle that was eventually discarded from the final version: the Tiger RC, a radio-controlled tank.

Liberty City Stories: Kept the Goblin RC and Raider RC (different versions of the same helicopter) and included the beloved Buggy RC in three side missions, one of which is a killing spree.

Vice City Stories: He dispensed with all radio-controlled vehicles… but he has a mission in which we control Domestobot, a domestic robot with which we must burn some documents from Armando Mendez.





Radio controlled cars in Grand Theft Auto V: weapons of mass destruction

Seeing a GTA V player playing with a radio-controlled car can only mean two things: he has just bought one and is testing it to never drive it again or it is a textbook bore and deserves all the bombs in existence… and still they would be insufficient.

Rockstar Games had the wonderful idea of ​​including radio controlled cars in GTA Online: the Bandito RC (Arena War) and the insufferable Invade and Persuade RC Tank. In other words, a radio-controlled off-road vehicle that only serves to bully other players and a remote-controlled tank. The latter possesses weapons and was the nightmare of many players for a while.





As you can see, Rockstar Games has an evil obsession with radio-controlled vehicles in Grand Theft Auto. Luckily he didn't decide to transfer her to Red Dead Redemption 2. I can't imagine blowing up minicarts in the taverns of Saint Denis. The question that keeps me up at night is this: What new radio-controlled nightmare awaits us in GTA 6? I don't even want to imagine it.

