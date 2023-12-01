Leonardo González Feliz, that is the full name of the man from Leon. “You were predestined to make people happy,” Joaquín told him before the beauty of his last name.

A statement that Leo Harlem corroborates, “I have always been predestined for humor, I have liked to use it since I was little,” said the monologist.

Joaquín’s guest, the rookie, recalled his childhood, “my mother always told me that I would end up as an artist because I didn’t like to get up early,” Harlem said. A nice story in which he remembers how his mother gave him an excuse for him to arrive late to school on some occasions.

Humor came from his family, Leo Harlem has stated that at school he was already the funny one and the one who sat in the back during school excursions. He discovers the most beautiful anecdotes from Joaquín, the rookie, from his childhood as a stand-up comedian.