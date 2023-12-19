With the Nerazzurri from 1997 to 1999: two years were enough to enter the hearts of the Inter fans. Experienced (very) intensely…

Discovering him at the age of twenty was Romeo Anconetani, the president always preceded by the usual adjective – volcanic – and it was therefore the volcanic father-master of Pisa who was the first to perceive the qualities and bring Diego Pablo Simeone to Italy in the year of grace 1990. Club colours: black and blue. Ok, a sign of destiny because after the two-year period in Pisa El Cholo established himself in Spain – first with Sevilla, then with Atletico Madrid – and in the summer of 1997 he returned more mature to our championship to wear a shirt of the same color as the one he had left behind five years earlier: it is the Inter shirt. The balance sheet says: two years (1997-1999), 85 overall appearances in Serie A and cups and 14 goals, victory in the UEFA Cup in 1998, a 2nd and an 8th place in the championship, a compromised dental arch (fault of an elbow from the viola Firicano) and an argument with a phenomenon, or rather with – change of article and capitalization – the Phenomenon (we will explain later). The (rhetorical) question is: are two years enough to be loved? They are enough and more, if you are a born fighter, a gladiator, a braveheart who is comforting to have by your side when the wind rages and the battle heats up. And to think that at the beginning – in the autumn of 1997 – San Siro had even booed him. Then the boos turned into applause, and the spark struck.