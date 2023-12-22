Milan and Atalanta will not find the winner of the last two editions in their part of the draw. For the Bianconeri, however, it will be enough to beat Salernitana and Frosinone to reach the semi-final

The Italian champions are out, beaten 4-0 at home by Frosinone. The winners of the last two editions are out, defeated at home in extra time by Bologna. With Napoli and Inter eliminated, unexpected scenarios open up. On the Nerazzurri side of the draw, a quarter-final is already known, the one that will pit Thiago Motta's team against Fiorentina in the Tuscan-Emilian derby. However, the other two round of 16 games still have to be played: on 2 January Milan and Cagliari will face each other at San Siro and the following day Atalanta-Sassuolo will be played in Bergamo. Discounted results? Well, let's tread carefully given what happened at Maradona and Meazza in the last two evenings. Without forgetting that last edition the Rossoneri exited in the round of 16, at home, against Torino, beaten by a goal from Adopo in extra time.

alexandria

—

In the other half of the draw, that of Juve and the Roman teams, Lazio has already qualified (1-0 against Genoa), who now awaits the winner of Roma-Cremonese on 3 January. And here too the precedent does not bode well for Mou, given that it was the grey-reds who knocked out Roma in the quarterfinals in the last edition, earning a historic semi-final. If the encore doesn't arrive, there will be a Capital derby in the quarterfinals. The round of 16 will end on January 4th at the Stadium, with Juventus-Salernitana. And with Frosinone waiting for whoever passes. On paper, the road to the semi-final is clear for the Bianconeri, but the alarm has already sounded twice, so calm and chalk… After all, the Italian Cup has always been full of surprises. How can we forget the semi-final reached by Alessandria – who played in the Lega Pro – in 2016? The grays then bowed to Milan but they had already made history.