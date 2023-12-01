OpenAI announced this Friday that the GPT Store is delayed until early 2024. The artificial intelligence (AI) company planned to launch its GPTs app store this month of December. However, we now officially know that this will not be the case, so we will have to be patient to see this ambitious project in action.

The news comes after quite difficult days at OpenAI. On November 17, let us remember, the board of directors dismissed Sam Altman and appointed Mira Murati as interim executive director. There was no peaceful transition, but there was a chaotic situation that concluded with the return of an Altman stronger than ever.

“Unexpected things”, the reason for the delay of the GPT Store

OpenAI has tried to be very subtle in the words it uses to announce the delay in the arrival of the GPT Store. In an email sent to users who signed up to create their own GPTs, the firm attributes the change of plans to “some unexpected things” that have kept them busy, without giving more details about what happened.

We do not know the internal workings of OpenAI, but everything seems to indicate that the crisis that has sent the artificial intelligence company in recent days has something to do with this situation. As we say, the promise is that the GPT Store will arrive at the beginning of next year, although it is not indicated exactly what month it could do so.





The GPT Store is a proposal with great potential. We are talking about a completely new type of app store. The GPTs created by the ChatGPT community will coexist there, that is, customized solutions for specific needs. And the model devised by OpenAI seeks to replicate the best of the App Store or Play Store.





So we hope to see GPT categories, rankings with the best and so on. A very important point is that the GPT Store brings with it a business model in which developers will be able to earn money if they want to sell their GPTs. The revenue sharing scheme is not clear yet, but it is an interesting feature.

We must not forget that the App Store promoted a new dynamic that translated into a million-dollar industry. Developers benefited from its structure to channel their applications and mobile device owners with a huge range of applications. The question is whether we will see something similar with the GPT Store.

