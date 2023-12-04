According to theWorld Health Organization (WHO) The crisis linked to climate change represents a serious threat to the fight against malaria: extreme weather events and rising temperatures have led to an exponential increase in cases. Mosquitoes, carriers of the disease, thrive in hot, humid conditions that are increasing with global warming. “Climate change poses a substantial risk to progress against malaria, particularly in vulnerable regions. Now more than ever, sustainable and resilient responses to malaria are needed, together with urgent actions to slow the pace of global warming and reduce its effects,” said the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Although data on the long-term impact of the climate crisis is scarce, the WHO World Malaria Report states that Rising temperatures have contributed to the transmission of malaria in areas of the African highlands that were previously free of the disease. It is the first time that the annual report has an entire chapter dedicated to the climate crisis and its links to malaria. Pakistan has seen a 5-fold increase in cases after last year’s severe floods: from 500,000 reported in 2021 to 2.6 million in 2022. Stagnant water has become an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The number of malaria cases globally in 2022 remains significantly higher than before the Covid-19 pandemicdespite a slight decline in numbers, the report said. In 2022 there were 249 million cases compared to 233 million in 2019. The number of deaths also rose from 576,000 in 2019 to 608,000 last year. That means almost 12,000 victims every week especially among pregnant women and children under 5 years old: Most cases and deaths occur in Africa. The report highlights other threats including the growing resistance to insecticides and the presence of a very invasive mosquito, Anopheles stephensi, which has spread beyond its native Asian and Arabian habitats to Africa. This species was likely responsible for a large malaria epidemic in Ethiopia in early 2023.

This type of insect thrives in urban environments, tolerates high temperatures and is resistant to many insecticides. Its spread, coupled with rapid urbanization, could increase the risk of malaria in African cities. Drug resistance, including artemisinin which was instrumental in reducing the global burden of malaria between 2000 and 2015, is also a growing concern. A number of measures and initiatives are in place to counter this situation, such as the distribution of improved insecticide-treated mosquito nets and the development of new insecticides and antimalarial drugs.

Earlier this year, the WHO recommended the widespread use of a highly effective malaria vaccine, R21/Matrix-M. Last week, quantities of another vaccine, RTS,S, approved by the agency in 2021, arrived in Cameroon, one of 12 African countries expected to receive doses over the next 2 years. The WHO said the RTS,S vaccine resulted in a substantial reduction in severe malaria and a 13% drop in early childhood deaths in areas where it was administered compared to areas where it was not introduced.