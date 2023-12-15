One of the characteristics of exclusively online games is that you are forced to be connected to the internet to be able to play or access servers for it. If these close then we will be left with a good paperweight because then there will be no way to continue accessing their content, which is exactly what will happen soon to the first The Crew.

All of you who access its Steam product page will see that it is no longer possible to purchase the game, but there is also a message indicating that all the content of the base game, as well as its downloadable content, have been discontinued. The same applies to the rest of the versions, so you will not be able to buy it in the digital stores of Xbox, PlayStation and Ubisoft itself.

This message is accompanied by another one indicating that all users will be able to continue playing without problems until March 31, 2024. Once that date is reached, it will be time to say goodbye forever to this driving MMO, because it will be impossible to access its content no matter how much it is part of your game library.

The Crew It was released at the end of 2014 and you can compete in five regions in the form of open worlds, from the streets of New York to the sunny beaches of Miami. In the races it is possible to coincide with other players to form groups or face them to see who is more skilled at the wheel, something that they have managed to maintain in their later installments The Crew 2 and the one released this year The Crew Motorfest.

In VidaExtra | Ubisoft's last great year