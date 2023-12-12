The next episodes of Stranger Things will recover an important point from the first season

Matt y Ross Dufferthe creators of Stranger Things, assure that season 5 of the series Netflix It is the most ambitious of all.

What can we expect from season five?

Although season 5 of Stranger Things It still does not have a release date, the Duffer brothers spoke about the series during an interview with The Guardian. The minds behind the show revealed that the upcoming episodes will return to an important point from season 1, namely the relationships between the characters.

“This season is like the first season on steroids. It’s the biggest one ever in terms of scale, but it’s been a lot of fun, because everyone is back together in Hawkins – the kids and Eleven interact more in line with what they did in the first season. And yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven, Dustin, Lucas and Hopper, their stories end here. That’s all.”

Season 4 was already by far the most extensive and ambitious of all, so the fifth will not have an easy time surpassing what they achieved with that one. Recordings for the new chapters begin in January 2024.