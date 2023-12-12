This morning we received news related to Suika Game, a watermelon game that has been successful in Japan in the Nintendo Switch virtual store this year. It is now available worldwide on the eShop as Watermelon Game and also free for browser.

After knowing its incredible number of downloads, as well as its first plagiarism, it now seems that the developers are still worried about plagiarism, this time in the form of merchandise. This is what has been confirmed:

Aladdin X, developer of Suika Game:

Through Twitter, he warned about unofficial Watermelon Game products that are appearing in hook games in Japan. The image below shows a game machine with stuffed animals similar to the watermelons in the game.

Official Suika Game products:

So far, the only official products are stickers and transparent folders. Any other product is fake and not legitimate. The launch of more official products by Aladdin X is not ruled out.

As you can see, the warning focuses on alerting players about the authenticity of products related to Suika Game, highlighting the only official products and discrediting any version of the game outside the Nintendo Switch platform as fake. We recommend you be careful!

