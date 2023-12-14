Ross Duffer has fueled the fire on social networks by highlighting a list of the cast returning to the Netflix series, with two notable absences.

Stranger Things fans can't wait for more scares: the Netflix series will end in its fifth season, but, once again, bad fortune is taking its toll on the production. If the fourth season had to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, the fifth was delayed by the Hollywood strikes.

With everything apparently in order, Stranger Things is finalizing the details to start filming the last batch of episodes of the Netflix series, where fans hope to find answers to many of their questions.

Among all the unknowns that season 4 leaves, the fate of Max Mayfield It is probably the one that most exasperates Stranger Things fans.

However, Ross Dufferco-creator of the series on Netflix Together with his brother, Matt, he has added fuel to the fire after publishing the call for characters that will appear in the first episode of the final season.

Two notable absences in Stranger Things 5, for now

As Comicbook reports, Ross Duffer shared a list with the call through Instagram Stories – it is no longer accessible. In it, the characters that we will see in episode 1 of the fifth season appear.

Joyce Byers, Jim Hopper, Mike Wheeler, Nancy Wheeler, Jonathan Byers, Once, Lucas Sinclair, David Henderson, Will Byers, Karen Wheeler, Steve Harrington, Robin Buckley y Murray Bauman These are the names that appear on the list.

Two notable absences are those of Max, the character of Sadie Sink who ended up in a coma after Vecna's attack, and Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), who is probably dead, but Stranger Things has already killed off a character who is still active.

Although these two absences correspond to the first episode, many have already speculated and feared that it will be the tone for the entire season. It seems unlikely that Stranger Things won't bring back Max after Once He saved her in extremis from death in the fourth season, so it is most likely that Ross Duffer is making some sectors of the fandom angry.

We will be attentive to the news of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which hopes to close its story on Netflix in style almost a decade after debuting.