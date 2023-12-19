There is still a long way to go for the final season of Stranger Things reaches the Netflix catalog, but speculation about the end of the series has been brewing on the networks for a long time, to the point of there being a theory that supposedly had enough foundations on which to base it. However, a bucket of cold water has fallen on the most believers, since it has been the creators themselves who have denied it.

In an interview with Metro, the Duffer brothers wanted to clarify the situation once and for all, clearing up any type of possibility regarding the supposed ending. In statements with the media, after asking them about the rumors that suggest that the series actually tells a Dungeons and Dragons game, the creators have responded with “Correct. “That’s the end…no.”

The rumor in question is a theory that has been growing exponentially in recent years, and in which fans claim that Hawkins' characters are, in reality, avatars of a game of Dungeons and Dragons that the children themselves are enjoying in life. real. It is certainly an ending that could fit, although it would be somewhat frivolous and not too surprising at this point, not to mention that it would be a way to close and forget everything in one breath, very much in the style of the ending of Los Serrano, where Diego Serrano (Antonio Resines) woke up from a deep sleep and discovered that everything he had experienced was a harsh nightmare.

And yes, obviously the directors have not specified exactly the Los Serrano series, but you already understand what we mean by the reference.

A long-planned ending

That everything was a game of Dungeons and Dragons could also give meaning to one of the biggest problems of the series, which is none other than the natural growth of the actors. Ending everything with an image of the future in which the protagonists are more adults and play Dungeons and Dragons could fit, but not surprise.

But the Duffer brothers claim to have had the end in perspective for a long time, and that is where they are heading. We don't know what threats will appear in Hawkins this time, but it's clear that an exciting season full of surprises awaits us. And no, it won't end up being a dream.

