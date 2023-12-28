One of the video games that has gone on sale in this final stretch of the year has been Slay the Princess, developed by the Black Tabby Games team and undoubtedly one that can boast of having had an outstanding reception. Today on Steam it has more than 5,600 reviews and 97% of them are extremely positivewhich makes it clear that the players loved the title.

Even so, its creators would like more people to try their work, but what they are very clear about is that They don't want anyone to see it on the Internet.. This is the very direct message that they have published through his official account on X (Twitter) dedicated to all those who are discovering the game now for the first time.

In it they clearly state that They prefer people to pirate Slay The Princess and play it on your own before watching someone else play it on streaming:

Since a lot of new people are discovering Slay the Princess: The game is best if your first experience is playing it yourself rather than watching someone else play it.

And if money is an issue, pirate it and buy a copy later when you have money if you liked it!

It is certainly striking that it is the company itself that encourages players to pirate their work so that they themselves can discover on their own what makes it so special rather than seeing it in a video or live streaming. , but on the other hand it is understandable considering that it is a narrative adventure that can be different for each one given its replayability.

The plot tells us that during a trip through a forest you end up in a cabin and in the basement there is a princess, who must be killed because otherwise the world will end. She will prevent this from happening at all costs by convincing the players, but it is also easy for the princess to end their lives in this story that can easily last about 16 hours.

